Photos: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Photos have been released for the inaugural production of Asolo Rep's summer children's show, A Year With Frog and Toad. Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale, Music by Robert Reale, based on the books by Arnold Lobeland directed by Scott Keys, choreographed by Cat Brindisi with music direction by Carl Haan. A Year With Frog and Toad runs July 16 – August 3.

Step into the charming world of A Year with Frog and Toad, a Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel's beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling. This enchanting production follows two best friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons, learning lessons of friendship, perseverance, and joy along the way.

Photo Credit: Adrian Vanstee

The Cast of A year With Frog and Toad

Will Westray, Alex Hather

Onyekachi Anyagaligbo, Charlotte Ennen, Vicente Tome

Alex Hatcher, Will Westray

Alex Hatcher, Will Westray, Charlotte Ennen

Alex Hatcher, Vincente Tome

Alex Hatcher

Alex Hatcher