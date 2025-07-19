Photos: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Asolo Repertory Theatre

A Year With Frog and Toad runs July 16 – August 3.
Photos have been released for the inaugural production of Asolo Rep's summer children's show, A Year With Frog and Toad. Book and Lyrics by Willie Reale, Music by Robert Reale, based on the books by Arnold Lobeland directed by Scott Keys, choreographed by Cat Brindisi with music direction by Carl Haan. A Year With Frog and Toad runs July 16 – August 3.
Step into the charming world of A Year with Frog and Toad, a Tony-nominated musical that brings Arnold Lobel's beloved characters to life through delightful songs and heartwarming storytelling. This enchanting production follows two best friends, Frog and Toad, as they navigate the four seasons, learning lessons of friendship, perseverance, and joy along the way.
Photo Credit: Adrian Vanstee
The Cast of A year With Frog and Toad
Will Westray, Alex Hather
Onyekachi Anyagaligbo, Charlotte Ennen, Vicente Tome
Alex Hatcher, Will Westray
Alex Hatcher, Will Westray, Charlotte Ennen
Alex Hatcher, Vincente Tome
Alex Hatcher
Alex Hatcher
Videos