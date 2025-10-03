HERMITAGE SUNSETS @ SELBY GARDENS to Open Sixth Season October 23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hermitage Artist Retreat will launch the sixth season of its popular Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens series with a special event on Thursday, October 23 at 5:30 p.m. at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus.

The program will combine a community Town Hall led by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg with a performance from Hermitage Fellow Ralph Farris, violist and founding member of the Grammy Award-winning string quartet ETHEL.

The evening begins with Sandberg addressing the Hermitage’s ongoing recovery from the devastating 2024 hurricane season, including updates on the organization’s proposal to take ownership of its Manasota Key campus. Attendees will be invited to ask questions in an open forum, continuing the Hermitage’s tradition of transparency and dialogue with its community.

“Every Hermitage program is built on a foundation of mutual trust with our audience,” said Sandberg. “We take pride in introducing world-class talents to our region, while also engaging candidly with the community. On October 23, we’ll share updates on the Hermitage’s future while offering audiences a taste of our mission through Ralph Farris’ extraordinary artistry.”

The evening also includes a performance by Ralph Farris, celebrated violist, educator, and Artistic Director of ETHEL. A Hermitage Fellow, Farris has collaborated with Leonard Bernstein, Ensemble Modern, the Silk Road Project, Gorillaz, Robert Mirabal, and Merce Cunningham. He serves as Director of Chamber Music and Professor of Viola at the Longy School of Music of Bard College.

Event Information

Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens

Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 5:30 p.m.

Selby Gardens – Downtown Sarasota Campus