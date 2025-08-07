Grant From Shubert Foundation Supports Mission Of WBTT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe recently received a grant of $30,000 from The Shubert Foundation. This funding is designated toward WBTT's 2025-2026 theatre season.

This is the sixth year WBTT has received grant support from The Shubert Foundation, which is the largest funder of unrestricted grants to U.S.-based not-for-profit dance companies and theaters. The foundation's grants are intended to support the artistic process by providing general operating support to organizations with a history of fiscal responsibility and an established track record.

"We are so fortunate to enjoy this significant support from a distinguished funder like The Shubert Foundation – unrestricted grants are essential in supporting the significant costs of producing a high-quality theatre season,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “Without these types of grants, we could not fully achieve our mission. Many thanks to The Shubert Foundation for its continued support.”

In 2025-2026, WBTT will present "Purlie," "Paradise Blue," "How I Got Over: A Gospel Revue," and new original musical "Lies, Spells and Old Wives' Tales," plus popular holiday show, "Black Nativity." Subscriptions and individual tickets are now on sale.

For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.