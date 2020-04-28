Florida Studio Theatre Reopens Green Room Cafe & Bar For Curbside Pickup And Delivery

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces that its Green Room Café & Bar is now open for curb-side pickup and delivery. Starting Tuesday, April 28, patrons will be able to order from FST's full food and drink menu, featuring fan favorites like lobster bisque, margherita flatbreads, sandwiches with Boars Head Deli meats, and Carolina Gold Salmon. Specials are available for couples and families. Discounted beer, wine, and liquor are available with food orders.

"We have been integrating food into our operations for more than 25 years," said Rebecca Hopkins, FST's Managing Director. "When we opened the Goldstein Cabaret, our intention was to offer snacks, desserts, and drinks, but the audience asked for more. I understand why-the act of sharing a meal breaks down walls, and it naturally brings people together. FST's Green Room has far exceeded our expectations in its ability to create synergy among our theatres and add to the festive atmosphere. Much of the Green Room's staff has been with us for over a decade-our audience knows them by name. While we can't open our doors at this time, we can continue to serve our audience and maintain our connection with our long-time staff by re-opening FST's Green Room Café & Bar."

With patrons' health and safety as FST's top priority, the theatre is following the most up-to-date OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and Florida Safe Serve guidelines while preparing, packaging, and delivering food orders. Each member of FST's restaurant staff will wear gloves and masks, and practice social distancing as they work to serve the community.

"We are making sure that everyone's food is handled safely," added Hopkins. "We take the health of all who dine with us to heart, because, when the curtain rises again at FST, we want to see our audience there, happy and healthy."

FST's Green Room Café & Bar will be open seven days a week from 11AM to 8PM. Contactless delivery is available within the downtown Sarasota area. For a complete menu or to order online, floridastudiotheatre.org/fsts-green-room-cafe-and-bar?ignoremobile=y. Orders can also be made by calling 941-250-4550.





