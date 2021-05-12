FSU/Asolo Conservatory For Actor Training Announces 2021-22 Season

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training has announced, alongside Asolo Repertory Theatre, their 2021-22 season today in a virtual event broadcast on asolorep.org and Facebook.

The FSU/Asolo Conservatory opens its season with the play EVERYBODY (November 2-21, 2021) that was nominated for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize. This work was written by one of this country's most prolific playwrights, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and will be directed by the FSU/Asolo Conservatory Director, Greg Leaming.

In January, the Conservatory presents Amy Herzog's BELLEVILLE (January 4 - 23, 2022). Directed by Conservatory alum and Urbanite Theatre co-Artistic Director Summer Dawn Wallace, the play focuses on a young American couple who's seemingly beautiful life is shaken to the foundation.

The season continues in the spring with the wildly funny Moliere classic THE LEARNED LADIES (February 22 - March 13, 2022) directed by Benny Sato Ambush.

And the Conservatory wraps the season featuring the second-year company bringing to life the glorious characters in William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT (April 5 - 23, 2022) directed by Jonathan Epstein.

"The FSU/Asolo Conservatory is thrilled to be back in the Cook Theatre for the 2021-22 season," said FSU/Asolo Conservatory Director, Greg Leaming. "This slate of plays runs the gamut from contemporary drama to classical comedy and offers us the chance to introduce audiences to the talented second year class of actors, all of whom are ready to share these exciting stories and their own great skill."

FSU/Asolo Conservatory 2021-22 SEASON

EVERYBODY

November 2 - 21, 2021

By Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Greg Leaming

A modern take on the fourteenth-century morality play Everyman, this new play follows the character of Everybody (chosen from amongst the cast by lottery at each performance!) as they journey through the meaning of life, and most importantly, of death. A finalist for the 2018 Pulitzer Prize, the play is absurdly witty, very moving, and unlike anything you've seen in the theatre.

BELLEVILLE

January 4 - 23, 2022

By Amy Herzog

Directed by Summer Dawn Wallace

Young Americans Zack and Abby have the perfect ex-pat life in Paris: a funky bohemian apartment up-and-coming Belleville; a stable marriage; and Zack's noble mission to fight pediatric AIDS. But when Abby finds Zack at home one afternoon when he's supposed to be at work, the questions and answers that follow shake the foundation of their seemingly beautiful life.

THE LEARNED LADIES

February 22 - March 13, 2022

By Moliere; translated by Richard Wilbur

Directed by Benny Sato Ambush

Clitandre seeks the hand of Henriette, a match heartily approved of by her father, Chrysale. However, his wife, Philaminte, has other plans for her younger daughter-namely marriage to a foppish wit who panders to Philaminte's middle class pretensions. Full of wildly comic characters, each one more extreme than the other, Moliere's most popular play is sure to have you rolling in the aisles.

Shakespeare in the Gardens:

TWELFTH NIGHT

April 5 - 23, 2022

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Jonathan Epstein

Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy begins with a young woman shipwrecked on the island of Ilyria. She disguises herself as a boy for her own safety but finds herself playing go-between for the beautiful countess Olivia and Count Orsino, with whom she herself has fallen in love! Full of some of Shakespeare's most glorious characters, this masterwork is performed by the entire second year company.

FSU/Asolo Conservatory subscriptions go on sale Tuesday, May 18, at 10am. Details are available at asolorep.org or by calling the Box Office at 941.351.8000. Single tickets will go on sale at a to be announced date.