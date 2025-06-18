DAMES AT SEA Extended at ﻿Florida Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) is extending its lighthearted production of Dames at Sea through Sunday, July 6, 2025, in the Gompertz Theatre. With book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, and music by Jim Wise, Dames at Sea celebrates the affectionate charm of 1930s Broadway. Tickets are on sale now at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

Since opening, the production has earned high praise from audiences and critics alike for its heart, humor, and buoyant energy. The Sarasota Herald-Tribune calls it a “smartly crafted and loving spoof” that is both “cleverly silly” and “transporting.” Sarasota Magazine describes it as “a summertime escape that may leave you humming,” while Total Theatre declares, “It's hard to imagine a better performance…[the show] couldn't be livelier.”

This nostalgic pastiche follows Ruby, a wide-eyed chorus girl from Utah, who arrives in New York determined to become a star. With the help of Dick, a sailor and aspiring songwriter, she lands a part in a struggling Broadway show and fights for her time to shine. Featuring toe-tapping tunes like “Good Times Are Here to Stay” and “Broadway Baby,” Dames at Sea delivers pure theatrical fun with heart, humor, and plenty of dance.

“This cast radiates joy that engulfs the Gompertz Theatre,” said Ben Liebert, the show's director/choreographer and an FST Associate Artist. “Dames at Sea is a love letter to the golden age of movie musicals – full of great songs, big laughs, fine tap dancing, and a lot of heart. I'm so glad audiences are having as much fun at this show as we had creating it.”

Liebert's work as a director and choreographer includes FST's Jersey Boys and Waitress as well as productions like Into the Woods, The Producers, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.

Starring as Ruby is Emily Ann Brooks, making her FST debut. “It's a gift to play such a hopeful and determined character, in a story that believes so deeply in the magic of theatre,” said Brooks. “To share in the delight of this show with such enthusiastic, warm audiences has been a joy, and I can't wait for more people to join in the fun!”

Joining her are Devin Johnson* (Waitress) as Dick, Jenna Coker-Jones* (FST debut) as Mona, Kelsey Stalter* (FST debut) as Joan/Dance Captain, Larry Toyter (FST debut) as Lucky, and Joel Newsome* (Reel Music) as Hennesey/Captain.

The Production Team includes Ben Liebert (Director/Choreographer), David Caldwell (Music Director), Nathaniel Beliveau (Associate Music Director), Axis Studios Design (Scenic Design), K. April Soroko (Costume Design), Andrew Gray (Lighting Design), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Design), Shira Lebovich* (AEA Stage Manager), Nathaniel Avery (Stage Management Intern), and Tori Martinson (Stage Management Intern).

*Indicates members of the Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Experience the excitement of Dames at Sea, now extended through July 6! Single tickets start at $39. Dames at Sea is part of a three-show subscription package, which also includes Dorothy's Dictionary, a heartfelt story about connection and literature, and Don't Dress for Dinner, a fast-paced comedy of errors. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at FloridaStudioTheatre.org or by calling (941) 366-9000.

