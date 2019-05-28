COME TOGETHER Opens FST's Summer Cabaret Series

Florida Studio Theatre kicks off its 6th Summer Cabaret Series with Come Together: When the 60s Met the 70s, a rockin' revue that explores the changing musical landscape from 1965-1975. Created by audience favorite Carole J. Bufford, Come Together examines one of the most exciting, controversial, and impactful decades in American history. With musical arrangements by Bufford and Ian Herman, Come Together starts June 11 in FST's Court Cabaret. Tickets can be purchased at floridastudiotheatre.org or at (941) 366-9000.

According to Cabaret Scenes, "Carole J. Bufford and her knockout band offer an evening of tensile strength, [and] infectious and free radical fun!" With songs like "Dream a Little Dream of Me," "The Night the Light Went Out in Georgia," and "Killing Me Softly," this music revue gives audiences a glimpse behind the inspiration for each song. As Bufford pieced together the Cabaret, she chose songs by artists who inspire her, like Cher, The Beatles, and Simon & Garfunkel. With Bufford's high-octane vocals and ability to put her own spin on beloved music, audiences will hear music they know and love in an entirely new way.

The music that was produced between 1965 and 1975 reflected the change and chaos that was taking place in the United States at the time. "The 60s were, in many ways, about chasing freedom, and it is reflected in the music," shared Bufford. "Some songs covertly suggest the case for freedom, while others demand it outright. In this music, there is a sense of urgency to everything. As an actress, nothing is more invigorating than high stakes."

Over the past few years, Bufford has become one of the leading artists in New York's cabaret and jazz scene, and frequently performs to sold out houses. Her recent shows, speak easy. and Body & Soul, received rave reviews from The New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

Bufford is looking forward to returning to FST, where she performed her box office hit, Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond. "During the decade that Come Together explores, musical genres collided-jazz fused with soul, soul fused with folk, and pop singers reached back to the Great American Songbook for chart-topping hits," said Bufford. "The show is a natural follow up to Roar!, because in both the '20s and '60s, the youth were leading the conversation."

Performing alongside Bufford are Tony Bruno (Drums), Chuck Davis (Guitar), Assaf Gleizner (Pianist/Music Director), and Kroy Presley (Bass). Bruno has worked with FST for over 30 years, playing for FST's productions of Always...Patsy Cline, Burt & Me, and Piano Men. Davis started his career playing guitar in rock bands, Top 40 cover bands, and show bands, and, in recent years, has played guitar in FST's productions of Always...Patsy Cline and Piano Men.

Gleizner has worked as a composer, music director, orchestrator, and arranger around the world for the past ten years. He has worked on productions on and off Broadway, and was the composer/orchestrator for The Office! A Musical Parody, one of the past season's most successful Off-Broadway productions. Presley has played Jay Perkins in productions of Million Dollar Quartet throughout the country, and played bass in The Blue Eyed Bettys and Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond at FST (Summer 2017).

Come Together: When the 60s Met the 70s opens FST's 6th Summer Cabaret Series, and begins June 11 in FST's Court Cabaret. Tickets can be purchased at floridastudiotheatre.org or at (941) 366-9000.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You