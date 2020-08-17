Bruce Hornsby's Sarasota Debut Rescheduled to 2021

Hornsby's performance has been rescheduled to November 11, 2021.

Due to a tour schedule change, Bruce Hornsby's performance on November 17, 2020 has been rescheduled to November 11, 2021.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend the rescheduled performance should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance date. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performance have the opportunity to donate their ticket or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

www.VanWezel.org

https://www.facebook.com/VANWEZELPAH/

https://twitter.com/vanwezel

https://www.instagram.com/vanwezelpah/

