BLACK IS THE COLOR OF MY VOICE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Apphia Campbell is returning to Sarasota in late June to present her original play, “Black is the Color of My Voice,” under the auspices of WBTT’s Independent Artist Program.



Performances take place in The Donelly Theatre of WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 27-28, with the play followed by a bonus cabaret performance featuring Campbell backed by a three-piece band, led by WBTT’s Resident Music Director Matthew McKinnon. There will also be show-only 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday, June 28-29.



"Black is the Color of My Voice" - which was loosely inspired by the story of Nina Simone and features the performance of many of her most iconic songs - follows the life of Mena Bordeaux, a successful jazz singer seeking redemption after the untimely death of her father. During a three-day period of isolation without cigarettes, alcohol, or access to the outside world, Mena reflects on the journey that took her from a young piano prodigy destined for a life in the service of the church to a renowned jazz vocalist at the forefront of the Civil Rights Movement.



“Black” was first performed at Play the Spotlight Theatre in Shanghai, China, where Campbell was one of their most in-demand singers and dramatic actresses. It has toured the UK and Australia to standing ovations and played sell-out seasons in Shanghai, New York, Edinburgh (Scotland), and the West End of London. In 2014, Campbell made a triumphant return to Sarasota to perform a two-week run of “Black” at WBTT. And, just last year, the play won the “Best Theatre Award” at the Adelaide Fringe Festival.



Campbell graduated from Florida International University with a BFA in theatre performance. She has numerous writing and performance credits in addition to “Black.” In 2017, “Woke” – her collaboration with Meredith Yarbrough – was presented as part of the Made In Scotland Showcase, where it won a Scotsman Fringe First, a Highly Commended from Amnesty International Award, and was shortlisted for The Filipa Bragança Award and Scottish Art Club Theatre Award. Her first commission from the BBC for a children’s story, called "Zachary The Zebroid," aired in 2020, and she also wrote "Birdie’s Dilemma" for Scenes for Survival (BBC in collaboration with NTS Scotland). She was one of six writers who wrote for the National Theatre of Scotland’s Christmas show, "Rapunzel."



In addition to WBTT’s “The Color Purple” in 2015 – Campbell played the role of Celie and earned a prestigious “Handy Award” from Sarasota Herald-Tribune theatre critic Jay Handelman – and “Black,” Campbell’s acting credits include “The Last Bordello,” “Woke,” “Soul Sessions,” and “No Exit.” She also performed with WBTT in recognition of the theatre’s 25th Anniversary Celebration this past November.



“Of all of the artists who have been trained and performed at WBTT, Apphia is one of my proudest success stories,” said Jacobs. “Her awesome talents and dedication to her craft are now serving as an inspiration to other aspiring artists who are determined to make opportunities for themselves that may not have existed before. I have been delighted to watch Apphia’s light blaze in this world and am thrilled to welcome her home to WBTT to grace our stage once again.”



WBTT’s Independent Artist Program enables seasoned professional artists to rent WBTT’s theatre and produce their own show with support from WBTT’s production, ticketing and marketing teams. Since the program launched in 2023, longtime WBTT artists including Michael Mendez, Christopher Eisenberg and Delores McKenzie have presented sold-out Independent Artist Program showcases.