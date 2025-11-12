Asolo Repertory Theatre Appoints Juliana Han Witt as Director of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Asolo Repertory Theatre has appointed Juliana Han Witt as its new Director of Development, effective Friday, November 14, 2025. In this role, Han Witt will guide the theatre’s strategic fundraising efforts and oversee philanthropic partnerships supporting artistic programming, education, and community engagement.

Han Witt brings more than 20 years of experience across the nonprofit arts and culture sector, with leadership positions at The Metropolitan Opera, The Philadelphia Orchestra, National Dance Institute, and The Studio Museum in Harlem. Most recently, she served as Chief Advancement Officer at Atlanta Ballet, where she rebuilt the fundraising program, led multi-year initiatives, and oversaw annual multi-million-dollar campaigns.

“Asolo Rep is entering a dynamic period of growth,” said Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein. “Juliana’s experience at leading cultural organizations and her commitment to inclusive philanthropy make her an exceptional addition to our team.” Managing Director Ross Egan noted that her background in donor stewardship and campaign design will help shape the theatre’s next chapter.

A classically trained musician, Han Witt holds a Bachelor of Arts in Music from Smith College and is an alumna of the American Express Leadership Academy, where she has served as a mentor and facilitator for emerging nonprofit leaders.

“I am truly honored to join Asolo Rep at this exciting moment,” said Han Witt. “Asolo Rep’s commitment to bold storytelling, exceptional artistry, and meaningful community engagement resonates deeply with me. I look forward to partnering with the team, board, and supporters to strengthen the culture of philanthropy that sustains this theatre’s impact.”