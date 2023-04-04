Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas

Learn more about the upcoming lineup here!

Apr. 04, 2023  

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota Closes its 27th Season With Violins and Violas

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents its final two programs of the 2022-23 season in May: Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, featuring four young concertmasters; and Viola Royale, with brothers Paul and Steven Laraia, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church. For more information and tickets, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.

Vivaldi and Mendelssohn, 7:30 pm on May 9 at Sarasota Opera House, features superstar concertmasters Rimma Bergeron-Langlois (Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra), Nikki Chooi (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra), Jun Iwasaki (Kansas City Symphony), and Emerson Millar (Seattle Symphony) sharing the role of soloist in Vivaldi's iconic Four Seasons. Mendelssohn's beloved String Octet sees all four together, with four additional artists, performing the masterpiece Mendelssohn composed when he was only 16.

Viola Royale, 4:00 pm on May 14 at First Presbyterian Church, closes the season. Brothers Paul and Steven Laraia are both world class violists. Paul is with the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst String Quartet and has been acclaimed by The Strad for his "eloquent" and "vibrant" playing. Steven is with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, having begun his career as principal violist of the Sarasota Orchestra. Their program features music by composers who played the viola, including a viola quintet by Mozart where they will be joined by several Sarasota Orchestra colleagues.

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call (941) 306-1202.
















Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revu Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Closes 2022-2023 Season With BIG SEXY: The Fats Waller Revue
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will conclude its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the world-premiere musical revue, “Big Sexy: The Fats Waller Revue.”
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season Photo
HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season
The Van Wezel has announced its 2023-24 Broadway season, which kicks off in November with Pretty Woman: the Musical. Learn more about the full season here!
Sailor Circus Academy Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS Photo
Sailor Circus Academy Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
For 74 years, students involved with the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Academy have wowed audiences with feats of physical strength, gracefulness, and courage that might initially seem well beyond the abilities of performers so young.
Choral Artists Of Sarasota Presents Mozarts REQUIEM Photo
Choral Artists Of Sarasota Presents Mozart's REQUIEM
Choral Artists of Sarasota's 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with Mozart's “Requiem,” Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer.

More Hot Stories For You


HAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway SeasonHAMILTON, HADESTOWN, and More Headline Van Wezel 2023-24 Broadway Season
April 3, 2023

The Van Wezel has announced its 2023-24 Broadway season, which kicks off in November with Pretty Woman: the Musical. Learn more about the full season here!
Sailor Circus Academy Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYSSailor Circus Academy Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS
March 31, 2023

For 74 years, students involved with the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Academy have wowed audiences with feats of physical strength, gracefulness, and courage that might initially seem well beyond the abilities of performers so young.
Choral Artists Of Sarasota Presents Mozart's REQUIEMChoral Artists Of Sarasota Presents Mozart's REQUIEM
March 30, 2023

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with Mozart's “Requiem,” Sunday, April 16, 7 p.m., at Church of the Redeemer.
Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp Registration is Open Now Through May 15Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp Registration is Open Now Through May 15
March 30, 2023

Sarasota Youth Opera invites young people between the ages of 8 and 18 to explore the exciting world of opera through its annual Summer Camp. Learn more about how to register here!
TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL & More Set for Asolo Repertory Theatre 2023-24 SeasonTWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL & More Set for Asolo Repertory Theatre 2023-24 Season
March 27, 2023

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season. See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!
share