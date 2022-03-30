Artist Series Concerts Presents Cellist Natalie Helm

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Sarasota Orchestra Principal Cellist Natalie Helm in performance with pianist Jesse Martins in two performances, Sunday, April 17 at 3:00 pm and Monday, April 18 at 7:00 pm at the Fischer/Weisenborne Residence, 7459 Cabbage Palm Court, Sarasota.

The program is titled Quarantine Creations: How the Pandemic Opened Doors and Bridged Worlds. Tickets are $54, including a post-concert reception. Purchase online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

Principal Cello of Sarasota Orchestra since 2016, Natalie Helm enjoys a dynamic career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral musician, and educator. During the pandemic period from March 2020-present, Helm took advantage of the extra time to collaborate online with other musicians and artists from around the world. This program will feature photography by Anna Zwanzig as well as live and pre-recorded performances and audience interaction.

Helm's recent engagements include solo appearances with the Sarasota Orchestra, Dana Point Symphony, and Montgomery Symphony Orchestra. A top prize winner at international competitions, Helm has had the opportunity to perform internationally throughout Italy, Germany, and Japan. She is the recipient of the prestigious Karl Zeise Memorial Cello Award and has appeared in collaboration with the American Contemporary Ballet, Domingo-Thorton Young Artist, and Yamaha School of Music. Ms. Helm's performances have been broadcast on NPR, iHeart Radio, Fox News, and PEOPLE Magazine.

Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts stated, "Natalie Helm has made an enormous impact on the Sarasota community since joining Sarasota Orchestra in 2016. Her tremendous creativity and dedication to bringing music out of the concert hall have made her one of the most sought-after performers in our area. These concerts should not be missed."

Helm will be joined in the two performances by pianist Jesse Martins. Since joining the music staff of Sarasota Opera in 2011, he has been integrally involved in all aspects of the company's musicmaking including conducting Mozart's The Magic Flute (2019), Purcell's Dido and Aeneas (2021) and Donizetti's The Daughter of the Regiment (2021). As a pianist he is heard frequently in many concerts for Sarasota Opera and throughout the area.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in #SafeArtsSarasota and will follow the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its venues. The most recent COVID-19 statement can be found at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.