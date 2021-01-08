Artist Series Concerts Presents Baritone Todd Thomas Outdoors At Selby Gardens

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota is pleased to present one of Sarasota's favorite baritones, Todd Thomas, in an open-air performance of light, popular fare from Musical Theater and Cabaret with pianist Joseph Holt, Thursday, January 21, 5:30 p.m., outdoors at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound Street, Sarasota.

To ensure the safety of audience members, musicians and staff, in addition to the outdoor setting, all seating (provided by Michaels on the Bay at Selby Gardens), will be socially distanced, guests' temperatures will be taken upon arrival and masks or face coverings will be required. As a further safeguard, there will be no will call and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $35 and are available online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A veteran performer who was a regular part of Sarasota Opera's performances of the complete Verdi cycle, Todd Thomas continues to be one of America's most sought-after artists, recognized by opera companies and critics alike as one of the true Verdi baritones gracing stages today. A longtime favorite of Sarasota audiences, Thomas has performed with such major opera companies as New York's Metropolitan Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Florida Grand Opera, Seattle Opera and of course the Sarasota Opera.

Thomas recently scored more rave reviews for his performance in Tulsa Opera's reimagined production of Rigoletto. Held last fall in the baseball diamond of Tulsa's ONEOK Field, it was the first opera performed before a live audience in the U.S. since mid-March. In the title role of social outcast Rigoletto, Thomas was praised for his "solid performance, whether lewdly taunting a disgraced courtier, trying to discourage his daughter from exploring the outside world or maniacally contemplating vengeance on his employer."

Dr. Joseph Holt has enjoyed a wide-ranging musical career as conductor, pianist, chamber music performer, arts administrator, educator and arranger. He serves as director of artistic programs for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota, as artistic director of Choral Artists of Sarasota and as director of music at Faith Lutheran Church. Holt served more than 20 years as principal pianist with the United States Army Chorus, performing for U.S. presidents, military officials and dignitaries from around the world.

Holt is looking forward to working and performing once again with Thomas. "While we're accustomed to seeing Todd excel in such weighty roles as Rolando in La Battaglia di Legnano or Baron Sciarpa in Tosca, he's also a versatile performer who shines no matter what he sings, be it Broadway, Cabaret, inspirational songs or arias - perfect for a garden concert amidst the flowers and swaying palms of Selby Gardens!"