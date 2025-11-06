Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota To Present Two December Programs Featuring Young Concert Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will spotlight the artistry of Young Concert Artists (YCA) in two December performances that bring together rising classical musicians and acclaimed alumni of the prestigious organization.

YCA on Tour performs Tuesday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church, featuring a program centered on Franz Schubert’s String Quintet in C major—the composer’s final chamber work. The ensemble includes Risa Hokamura and Oliver Neubauer (violins), Toby Appel (viola), and James Baik and Bennett Tsai (cellos). Tickets are $50 for general seating and $70 for VIP seating.

Morning Song, part of the organization’s Lunch and Listen series, follows on Thursday, December 18 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sarasota Yacht Club. The concert features mezzo-soprano Erin Wagner and tenor Daniel McGrew, both current YCA artists, accompanied by Jesse Martins of Sarasota Opera. The program blends opera selections, Broadway tunes, and seasonal favorites. Tickets are $75, including lunch.

Founded in New York City, Young Concert Artists is known for discovering and advancing exceptional classical musicians through performance opportunities, management, and mentorship. The partnership between YCA and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to fostering artistic excellence and bringing world-class talent to local audiences.

Tickets and additional information are available at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling (941) 306-1202.