AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Announced At Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre will begin it's 2021/22 Season with the regional premiere of At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen by Terry Guest. The production, which follows the exuberant and complicated lives of two drag performers in rural Georgia, will be led by Atlanta-based director Damian Lockhart.

Drag star Courtney Berringers (given name: Anthony Knighton) welcomes the audience to attend her wake, having recently died from complications due to AIDS. But in lieu of black frocks and perfumed flowers, Courtney insists that her funeral will be a celebration.

"At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is one of those rare productions that is immensely funny and joyful while exploring complex, meaningful cultural matters," says Co-Artistic Director Brendan Ragan. "Its the perfect show to re-open with after what we've all been through over the last 18 months. Even as it contemplates death, it's full of life. There's dancing and audience interaction, and you won't know whether your tears will be from laughing or crying."

Director Damian Lockhart is making his Urbanite Theatre directorial debut. Previous directing credits include We the Village (Theatrical Outfit), WOKE (Actor's Express), 45 Plays for 45 Presidents (Kennesaw State University), At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen (Out Front Theatre), Completeness (Mask Theatre), Woke (KSU), Twilight Los Angeles: 1992 (KSU), Midsummer Daydreaming (KSU).

Production History: At The Wake of a Dead Drag Queen received its world premiere at The Story Theatre in Chicago after development at Out Front Theatre in Atlanta, GA. The play has received developmental readings at Celebration Theatre (Los Angeles) and Mirrorbox Theatre (Iowa). It will receive a third full production with Theatre Rhinoceros (San Francisco) that will run concurrently with Urbanite Theatre's production.

The 2021/22 Season, titled Radiance, will feature four productions that celebrate joy, revival and intrigue. The season marks Urbanite Theatre's first live, indoor programming since March of 2020.

Learn more at www.urbanitetheatre.com/atthewake.