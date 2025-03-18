APRIL FOOLS FETE Comes to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced its annual spring fundraiser, the April Fools' Fête. The event takes place on Monday, March 31, 6 p.m. at The Ora (578 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota).

This year's Fête, with a “Family Reunion” theme, will feature live music performed by favorite WBTT artists as well as special presentations by select Stage of Discovery students and alumni, all accompanied by WBTT's sizzling live band. Guests are invited to wear casual, picnic attire; they will enjoy a sumptuous “upscale picnic” style feast, catered by Michael's On East. When the formal program ends, guests are invited to stick around for dancing to the hottest Motown tunes, performed by the WBTT band and professional artists.

Some of the young artists who will be featured during the event include a mix of current Stage of Discovery students and alumni of the program, including Anthony Jackson, Hadara Porter, Maicy Powell, Zion Thompson and Sammy Waite.

"At Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, we strive to present fundraising events that are not only highly entertaining but also support and showcase our mission," said WBTT's Executive Director Julie Leach. "We would not be able to present our education and youth development programs without support from the community; this event will highlight the impact our education programs are having on talented, young, homegrown artists who are being trained and mentored right here in our area.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit WBTT's education programs, which include: the Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program, which is free to participants thanks to donor support; the Jazzlinks and Rhythm & Tales school outreach programs; WBTT Voices Community Forums, an ongoing series of free community forums about issues impacting society, explored through an African American lens; and workshop opportunities. The funds raised also support WBTT's deep investment in mentoring and offering a stage for young, aspiring artists and playwrights of color through programs such as the Young Artist and Independent Artist programs.

Event co-chairs are Kimberly Parris and Lynne Ross. Major sponsors for the event include Dona and Sam Scott, The Community Foundation of Sarasota County, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Brunckhorst Family, Penelope Kingman, Marian Moss, Charlie Ann and Jim Syprett, and Lee and Lydia Rainer.

