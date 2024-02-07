ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside Returns to the Hermitage

The event takes place on Monday, March 4 at 5:30pm.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Photo 1 Review: A SOLDIER'S PLAY at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Review: HADESTOWN at Van Wezel, A Mesmerizing Journey through Myth and Music Photo 2 Review: HADESTOWN at Van Wezel, A Mesmerizing Journey through Myth and Music
Video: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND Photo 3 Video: Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Issu Photo 4 Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Issues” Series

ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside Returns to the Hermitage

The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced a new program featuring returning Hermitage Fellow and American Ballet Theatre principal dancer James Whiteside. Whiteside will offer a special hour-long program at the Hermitage Palm House Studio on Monday, March 4 at 5:30pm, where he will share a candid and entertaining look at his life as a celebrated dancer, choreographer, playwright, and entertainment impresario.

Whiteside defies genre classification and is redefining the meaning of multihyphenate as a principal dancer and choreographer for American Ballet Theatre, pop music performer, podcast host, and author of Center Center, which he adapted into the play Dead Center during a previous visit to the Hermitage. He began his ballet training at age nine and was a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet until 2012. Since 2013, Whiteside has been principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, where he has danced principal roles in Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Romeo & Juliet, Giselle, and more. Whiteside has choreographed for pop stars Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift, and more. He performs pop music under the stage name JdDubs. In addition to writing and producing his own music, Whiteside also choreographs digital performances and music videos, which have viewership in the millions.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome James Whiteside back to the Hermitage,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “In addition to being one of the nation’s premier dancers, he has taken the entertainment and media world by storm with his many talents and irresistible personality. This promises to be an unpredictable and unforgettable program that Gulf Coast audiences will not want to miss.”

Whiteside’s talents extend well beyond the world of dance, with growing celebrity as a playwright, podcast host, and brilliant performer who has captured and energized millions online with his dynamic and hilarious content. Whiteside will engage with Hermitage audiences for a creative exploration and candid conversation about wearing his many glamorous hats, arts entrepreneurship, and the transcendent power of dance.  

 “Dancing through Life with James Whiteside” will be presented at the Hermitage on Monday, March 4 at 5:30pm. This program is free and open to the public (with a $5/person registration fee). Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. Capacity will be limited, and registration is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is strongly encouraged.




RELATED STORIES - Sarasota

1
Arts Advocates Reveals Lineup of March 2024 Programs and Events Photo
Arts Advocates Reveals Lineup of March 2024 Programs and Events

 Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of March programs and events, including a special exhibit and sale of Highwaymen paintings, a member artist exhibit, a tour of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, a jewelry-making workshop, and the monthly luncheon program at Sarasota Yacht Club.  Learn more about the lineup here!

2
Sarasota Orchestra Announces Change to MASTERWORKS 5 Guest Artist and Programming Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Announces Change to MASTERWORKS 5 Guest Artist and Programming

Change to Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks 5: Announcement of a change of soloist and programming for this week’s Masterworks concerts. Photography for Philippe Quint is available. Contact Emma Solloway for more information.

3
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Photo
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Issues” Series

Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning's 2024 'Global Issues' series continues this week with experts exploring topical issues at locations in Sarasota, Venice, and Lakewood Ranch.

4
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Florida Studio Theater Photo
Review: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY at Florida Studio Theater

The Lehman Trilogy is a three-act play written by Italian playwright Stephano Massini. The story follows the lives of the Lehman immigrant brothers, from their arrival in America to the famous collapse of their company in 2008, after being in business for 158 years. At the time, this was the largest commercial bank collapse in history.

More Hot Stories For You

Arts Advocates Reveals Lineup of March 2024 Programs and EventsArts Advocates Reveals Lineup of March 2024 Programs and Events
Sarasota Orchestra Announces Change to MASTERWORKS 5 Guest Artist and ProgrammingSarasota Orchestra Announces Change to MASTERWORKS 5 Guest Artist and Programming
Sarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Issues” SeriesSarasota Institute of Lifetime Learning Announces February Lectures In 2024 “Global Issues” Series
Asolo Rep Launches Summer Camps; Registration Now OpenAsolo Rep Launches Summer Camps; Registration Now Open

Videos

Meet the Young Performers of AsoloRep INHERIT THE WIND Video
Meet the Young Performers of AsoloRep INHERIT THE WIND
Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Rep's BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAREL Video
Go Inside The Meet & Greets For Asolo Rep's BORN WITH TEETH & INTIMATE APPAREL
Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND Video
Get A First Look At Asolo Rep's INHERIT THE WIND
View all Videos

Sarasota SHOWS
The Flip Side in Sarasota The Flip Side
Florida Studio Theatre (2/07-6/16)
The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays in Sarasota The Power of Peanut Butter & Other Winning Plays
Florida Studio Theatre (3/30-4/28)
The Sound of Music in Sarasota The Sound of Music
Rise Above Performing Arts (2/22-3/03)
The Addams Family the musical in Sarasota The Addams Family the musical
The Sarasota Players (2/09-2/11)
Westminster in Sarasota Westminster
Urbanite Theater (3/22-4/28)
The Lehman Trilogy in Sarasota The Lehman Trilogy
Florida Studio Theatre (1/31-3/24)
Parade in Sarasota Parade
Manatee Performing Arts Center (3/07-3/17)
Bring It On in Sarasota Bring It On
Rise Above Performing Arts (5/09-5/19)
Oak in Sarasota Oak
Urbanite Theater (5/31-6/30)
Take It to the Limit in Sarasota Take It to the Limit
Florida Studio Theatre (11/29-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You