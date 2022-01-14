Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Santa Barbara Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School
Best Direction Of A Stream
Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA
Best Editing Of A Stream
Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School
Best Performer In A Musical
McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School
Best Performer In A Play
Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School
Best Streaming Play
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts