Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Santa Barbara Awards

pixeltracker

Check out the full list of winners!

Jan. 14, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Direction Of A Stream
Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA

Best Editing Of A Stream
Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Performer In A Musical
McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Performer In A Play
Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Streaming Play
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

From This Author BWW Awards