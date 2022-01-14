Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Santa Barbara Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

2021 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Award Winners

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Renee Levy - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Direction Of A Stream

Emily Trask - INTERPLAY (THE AGITATORS, THANKSGIVING PLAY, TALL GIRLS, MOTHER ROAD, ALABAMA STORY) - PCPA

Best Editing Of A Stream

Jana Price - SONGS, SONNETS, AND SPRINGTIME - PCPA

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Johnathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Performer In A Musical

McKenna Gemberling - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Performer In A Play

Yusef Seevers - THE AGITATORS - PCPA

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - San Marcos High School

Best Streaming Play

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - PCPA

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Emily Trask - TOGETHER - PCPA

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Stuart Orenstein - ANTIGONE - SBCC Theatre Arts