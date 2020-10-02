UCSB Theater/Dance Presents Digital Fall Events

The Department of Theater and Dance presents a rich and exciting season of innovative performances. Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the department is committed to providing their community with quality education, theater, and equal access to all of the shows. With over ten productions in the pipeline, there is something for everyone, and for the first time, every single one can be watched for free, right from your couch.

One of the ways the department is transforming is through a new theater initiative, AMPLIFY. The purpose of AMPLIFY is to create a platform for the underrepresented voices in theater. Why We March is an AMPLIFY and Initiative for New and Reimagined Work production inspired by the country-wide protests, written by UCSB student Jordan Finnley and directed by UCSB BFA Acting and Directing alumnus, Daniel Andres Blanco. The live digital performance will be on October 30th.

Why We March is not the only play this quarter that reflects the world around us. Immortal Longings (October 9th-11th) adapted and directed by Irwin Appel, and Trumpus Caesar (October 24th - November 3rd) written by Carlos Morton and directed by Daniel Andres Blanco are both shows that provide commentary on the current administration, and feel particularly relevant during this fraught election year. While Immortal Longings deals with issues of power and corruption from a more serious lens, Trumpus Caesar takes on a satirical tone in this absurdist comedy.

On November 5th, audiences are invited to join a free conference Critical Mass Talks and Staged Reading: on Collecting and Hoarding led by professor William Davies King which will feature a reading of his play, Collections of Nothing Enough is Enough, directed by Risa Brainnin. Additionally, Brian Otaño's play Under Normal Circumstances, directed by Shirley Jo Finney, will be available for viewing December 3rd-5th. Under Normal Circumstances was commisioned specifically for Zoom performances by the departement and it looks at an AA group for young people in recovery, who are thrown for a loop when one of their members breaks quarantine and vanishes.

We are also excited to bring in renowened artists Debra Ann Byrd, Patrick Page, and Lisa Wolpe as part of Naked Shakes Solo Festival under the artistic direction of Irwin Appel. The festival features three solos exploring race, villany, and gender in Shakespeare, October 17th, November 5th, and November 16th to 18th. November 13th and 14th will feature 20 short pieces from Suzan Lori-Parks' 365 Plays, 365 Days, a project in which she wrote one play every day for an entire year. These plays will be directed by the UCSB directing students.

Finally, we are excited to give the opportunity to our students to devise original work. Generations will be a student-devised theater piece for Zoom. Directed by Annie Torsiglieri, Generations will be available for viewing on November 19th to 21st. Last but not least, our dance students take the stage in Kinetic Lab, a course designed for BFA candidates to develop choreographic voice, skills and artistry. It is scheduled to be available for viewing December 6th to 13th and is under the direction of Brandon Whited.

The Department of Theater and Dance can't wait to share this exciting season with its community and hope you can join them on their journey to bring the best possible theater and dance experiences right to your home.

