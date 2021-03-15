Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SBCC Theatre Arts Department Presents SBCC STORIES, An Online Streamed Production

Featuring three separate performances of personal, touching, humorous and interesting stories. 

Mar. 15, 2021  

SBCC Theatre Arts Department has compiled stories written by the SBCC Community; students, staff and faculty, and created 3 separate performances of personal, touching, humorous and interesting stories.

Directed by Maggie Mixsell, some stories will be performed by their author, others by actors, and will be available for on-line streaming between March 31 and April 17, 2021.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Featuring stories written by John Behring, Paloma Espino, Kyndra Gedney, Laura Kenig, Stuart Orenstein, Sara Ostrowski, Lois Phillips, Becky Saffold, Sue Smiley, Scout Wilkins.

THE UNEXPECTED

Featuring stories written by Seema Chopra, Sarah Fenstermaker, Claire Hofer, Tanya Jefferson, Mason Levy, Lisa Marciano, Brian Silsbury, Seth Streich, Helen Sun Wong, Raven Wylde.

DISCOVERIES

Featuring stories written by Kiran Dhillon, Ann Dusenberry, Martha Garcia, Jack Johnston, Colby Noakes, Christina Pages, Maggie Powell, Sally Saenger, Joseph Simmons, Ida Wadman.

Purchase a ticket for one or more chapters. Each Chapter - $10 general/$5 senior, student, SBCC staff. Go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or call 805-965-5935 for tickets and information.


