QUETZALI AND THE COMIC BOOK QUEEN Comes to Pacific Conservatory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Quetzali and the Comic Book Queen vs. the Alebrije of Darkness: Live in the School Cafeteria by Alvaro Saar Rios is coming to Pacific Conservatory Theatre. Performances will run November 15 at 11am and 2pm.

After noticing a mysterious bright green Quetzal feather sprouting from her arm, Lali Marquez and her comic book-loving Best Friend go on an epic adventure to uncover the feather’s secrets. Podcasts, hardworking moms, die-hard best friends, and the appearance of a strange new principal all lead to a momentous battle in the school cafeteria! Pow!

Merging the fabulous world of comics with exciting cultural influences like Aztec mythology and alebrijes (brightly colored Mexican folk art depictions of fantastical creatures) Quetzali is a story of self-discovery, legacy, and friendship.

The show is crafted for grades K-5. No children under the age of 5 are permitted in the theatre.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More