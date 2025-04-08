Pacific Conservatory Theatre's WAITRESS Begins This Month At Marian Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCPA is serving up the hit musical Waitress – a heartwarming story baked with love, liberation, and the pursuit of dreams. Bringing a deliciously empowering tale to the Central Coast stage April 24th through May 11th at the Marian Theatre in Santa Maria, and June 19th through July 6th at Solvang Festival Theater.

About Waitress

Jenna, a waitress and talented pie-maker, dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Finding comfort and creativity in her pies, Jenna channels her hopes and frustrations into her delicious creations. Joined by her two loyal friends and fellow waitresses, Becky and Dawn, who also dream of a better life, Jenna embarks on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. When she meets a charming Doctor, sparks fly, igniting a passionate romance that challenges Jenna to redefine her path. With music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is “a little slice of heaven” (Entertainment Weekly)

Creative Team & Cast

The Creative Team includes Director Kitty Balay, Musical Director Jake Cannon, Costume Designer Caroline Rein, Lighting Designer Michael Palumbo, Scenic Designer Jason Bolen, Sound Designer Jon Zielke, Intimacy Director Shae Palic, and Stage Manager Jack D. Myles*.

The Cast includes Molly Dobbs as Jenna, Bethany Thomas* as Becky, Natalie Mara as Dawn, Alexander Pimentel* as Dr. Pomatter, Cordell Cole* as Earl, Erik Stein* as Cal, George Walker as Ogie, Andrew Philpot* as Joe, Young Performers Amelia Mello, Petra Van Wingerden, and Juliette Crawford as Lulu, Jamie Collins as Nurse Norma/Ensemble, and the Ensemble cast of conservatory students. For a full list of cast and crew visit pcpa.org.

On stage is the talented band featuring Jake Cannon as conductor and on keyboard, Renee Ortega on guitar, Evan Goldman on drums, Christi Mariscal on bass, and Nancy Nagano, Ben Williams, and Gavin Koon on cello.

*Member, Actors’ Equity Association

Ticket Information

To purchase tickets for the show, please visit pcpa.org or call the Box Office at (805)922-8313. If you bring a group of 12 or more, you can save 25% to 30%!

Comments