PCPA to Present THE RIVER BRIDE Beginning in February

PCPA will present The River Bride, the story of folklore, love, regret and two sister who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. Inspired by The Brothers Grimm and Brazilian folklore, The River Bride takes us to a lyrical "once upon a time" along the Amazon River. The production will play February 16th through March 5th, 2023 in the Severson Theatre.

The River Bride is part of a three-play cycle termed "Grim Latino Fairytales" by third-generation Mexican-American poet/playwright, Marisela Treviño Orta. After the play's development in residency with Alter Theater Ensemble in San Rafael, California, The River Bride premiered at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2016 and has been gracing stages across the country and the UK ever since, including being awarded the National Latino Playwriting Award. The River Bride is inspired by traditional amazon river folklore about the river dolphin - or Boto Encanto, which frequently appear in South American mythology. In some myths, Botos (or Encante) are magical beings that are playful, clever, and responsible for mysterious occurrences. In other tales, the Boto becomes a symbol of elegance, empathy, and fluid sensuality. Still others tell tales of Botos taking human form and appearing during the night along the amazon river a handsome young men. It is said that beneath the murky river waters, Botos come from a beautiful world of wealth, without pain or fear of death, but their longing to experience the pleasure and pain of human existence draws them to shore. Botos were believed to possess exquisite musical ability, charm, sensuality, were drawn to parties, and were often said to seduce young women. In the morning the Botos returned to the river never

to be seen again.

Director Marilet Martinez says "In many ways, The River Bride is a story about stories. This unapologetically poetic play asks us to question the stories we are told as well as the stories we tell about ourselves and others."

"The characters and words were so visceral, so familiar in their dreams and fallibility, so filled with magic that I have been under their spell since."

"This story invites us to joyfully step into the vulnerability of love. To act on the intuitive knowing of our hearts without self inflicted complication. It dares us to trust our gut with unwavering conviction. I offer this physicalized poem to the most hopeful parts in each of us. May we love bravely and risk fully. Thank you for joining us on this journey."

The cast features Christen Celaya* as Helena, Rosie Quintana as Belmira, Johnny Valerio as Moises, Oscar Emmanuel Fabela* as Duarte, Hugo Carbajal* as Sr. Costa and Dena Martinez* as Sra. Costa.

Join us for the 'Happily ever after' that might just get swept away by the Amazon. To purchase show tickets, please visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at (805)922-8313