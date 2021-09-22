Fox Theater in Bakersfield Cancels Showing of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The Fox Theater in Bakersfield has announced the cancellation of its showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, which was set to take place on October 30.

According to KGET, the venue was forced to cancel due to "circumstances beyond the theater's control." No further information was given.

Ticketholders who paid with a card have received their refunds, but they may take up to 30 days to appear. Those who purchased tickets with cash can visit the Fox Theater office with their tickets and ID. You can request a refund from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, email the theater at info@thebakersfieldfox.com.

Learn more about the venue's other upcoming events at thebakersfieldfox.com.