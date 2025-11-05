Camerata Pacifica to Perform Rachmaninoff, Babadjanian, and María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Camerata Pacifica will continue its 2025–2026 season with a program featuring works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Arno Babadjanian, and María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir. Performances will take place at:

Tuesday, November 18, 7:30 PM – The Huntington’s Rothenberg Hall (San Marino)

Thursday, November 20, 8:00 PM – Zipper Hall (Downtown Los Angeles)

Friday, November 21, 7:00 PM – Music Academy of the West (Santa Barbara)

Sunday, November 23, 3:00 PM – Janet & Ray Scherr Forum (Thousand Oaks)

Featured performers are Alena Hove (violin), Ani Aznavoorian (cello), and Irina Zahharenkova (piano).

Program

The concert opens with Rachmaninoff’s Sonata for Cello and Piano in G Minor, Op. 19, performed by Aznavoorian and Zahharenkova.

Zahharenkova also performs Aequora for piano and electronics by María Huld Markan Sigfúsdóttir, written for the Iceland Arts Festival in 2015.

The program concludes with Babadjanian’s Piano Trio in F-sharp Minor, written in 1952. The work will be performed by Hove, Aznavoorian, and Zahharenkova.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $75 for performances at The Huntington, Zipper Hall, and the Music Academy of the West, and $94.40 (including fees) at the Janet and Ray Scherr Forum. For tickets and additional information, visit www.cameratapacifica.org.

