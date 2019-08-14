CAT POWER to Play at Lobero Theatre

Aug. 14, 2019  

CAT POWER to Play at Lobero TheatreIndie Rock artist, Cat Power, will play at Lobero Theatre Aug. 17.

There are few voices more deeply embedded in the iconography and mythology of American indie rock than that of Chan Marshall. Under the musical nom de plume of Cat Power, Marshall has released music for nearly 25 years now and her prowess as a songwriter, a producer, and most notably-as a voice-has only grown more influential with time.

On her tenth studio album, Wanderer, Marshall resets her dials, offering a collection of songs that function as pristine examples of her still-evolving creative practice. Held aloft primarily by Marshall's own guitar and piano, Wanderer is a collection of winding, wondering narratives all perfectly imbued with the kind of yearning and warmth that have made her one of the most distinctive and beloved artists of her generation.

For tickets and more information about her concert, tap here.



