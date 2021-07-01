YEARS IN THE HUNDREDS is Featured For July Central Works Script Club

The Central Works Script Club is a monthly book club - for plays! For episode #9, the Central Works Script Club offering is YEARS IN THE HUNDREDS by playwright Jesse Potterveld which will be available to read on the Central Works website starting July 1.

Playwright Jesse Potterveld's debut production Years in the Hundreds was met with an engaged and enthusiastic response from the press and audiences alike. Directed for its premiere by Gary Graves, Years in the Hundreds was developed in the Central Works Writers Workshop.

The Central Works Script Club offers a script, making it available to read. It might be a play from the Central Works catalog or a brand new selection. Participants are invited to read the selection and to send in questions for the playwright. A recorded conversation with the writer about the play and the production is then posted on the Central Works website (centralworks.org) on a Tuesday in the month (7/20 for July), for Central Works Script Clubbers to enjoy at their convenience.

Join CW in July for a script read of Years In The Hundreds and the opportunity to send in questions for Patricia Milton; then listen to a moderated conversation with Patricia and playwright Jesse Potterveld when the online interview is posted on July 20.

The Central Works Script Club is offered free with a request for donations.

Visit centralworks.org/central-works-script-club to learn more.

"In my 20's, I lived with two women in their 80's," says Potterveld. We often found ourselves discussing how personal stories were overwritten by age - or by the quiet respectability that comes with being an 'elder.' Years later, I wanted to write a play that included these larger-than-life characters. "Years in the Hundreds allowed me to explore relationships and 'Love Stories' that veered away from the purely romantic. By examining other forms of intimacy this work considers how alternate love stories can stand-up to the lures of traditional romance."

