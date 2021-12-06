Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for San Francisco: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chelsea Bardellini - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 36%



FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK

31%

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

22%

Sumi Maeda -- Feinstein's at the Nikko HotelChloe Fehr -- Upstage Theater

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Mazurek - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 58%

Ulises Alcala - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 25%

Rebecca Redmond - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 13%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Anderson Davis - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 28%

Gregg Klein - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 27%

PJ Crocker - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Upstage Theater 25%



Best Direction Of A Play

Greg Brown - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 41%

Margo Hall - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 25%

Jeffrey Lo - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 12%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Josh Gefken - VINTAGE HITCHOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Upstage Theater 22%

Anne Yumi Kobori - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 16%

Tanika Baptiste - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 12%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Marisa Ramos - YOU REALLY SHOULD SIT LIKE A LADY - TheatreFIRST 26%

Christian Pizzirani - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 25%

Wolfgang Lancelot Wachalovsky - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 20%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Morris - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 44%

Wen-Ling Liao - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 23%

Kevin Myrick - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 20%



Best Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 75%

STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW - San Francisco Playhouse 25%



Best Performer In A Musical

Anita Viramontes - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 32%

Bryan Munar - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 27%

Rachel Lark - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 21%



Best Performer In A Play

Jason Berner - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 37%

Tony Ortega - NATIVE GARDENS - Coastal Repertory Theater 18%

Jomar Tagatac - HOLD THESE TRUTHS - San Francisco Playhouse 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Anna Marie Sharpe - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 22%

Eiko Yamamoto - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 21%

Jamella Cross - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 9%



Best Play

THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 47%

THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 17%

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 15%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 55%

THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 19%

AN EVENING WITH JOHN LLOYD YOUNG - Feinstein's at the Nikko 10%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tanya Orellana - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 69%

Bill English - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 31%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Kelly - THE WINTER'S TALE - California Shakespeare Theater 46%

Everett Elton Bradman - [HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 32%

Wesley Murphy - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 22%



Best Streaming Play

VINTAGE HITCHOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Upstage Theater 31%

[HIEROGLYPH] - San Francisco Playhouse 16%

FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 14%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Scott Taylor-Cole - FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 57%

Shelly McDowell - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 38%

Keith Adair - COMPANY - Pittsburg Community Theatre 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Atessa McAleenan-Morrell - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 57%

Sam Logan - THE REAL INSPECTOR HOUND - Pittsburg Community Theatre 26%

Doll Piccotto - CRY OF CURS - Tabard Theatre 17%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Elizabeth Jones - RACHEL - South Bay Musical Theatre 37%

Alliana Lili Yang - FOLKTALES FROM AROUND THE WORLD - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 34%

Ci'Era London - THE REVIEW OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION - Theatre Rhinoceros 17%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FOR THE RECORD: BRATPACK - Feinstein's at the Nikko Hotel 26%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 21%

DREAMGIRLS - Pittsburg Community Theatre 19%

