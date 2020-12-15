Violinist Kristin Lee and Pianist Orion Weiss Perform Music by Gershwin and Ravel

On Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 5pm PST, Music@Menlo presents violinist Kristin Lee and pianist Orion Weiss in an online concert, Mutual Admiration - Gershwin and Ravel, as part of its Explorers Series, featuring brand new performances from Music@Menlo artists. Admission for the event is $25, and ticket buyers will receive an e-mail at least 48 hours prior the concert with a link to the performance and instructions on how to watch. The performance will be available to stream on-demand for one week after.

This program presents France and America in musical synergy with works by Gershwin and Ravel. The two composers met in New York City in 1928 during Ravel's tour of the United States. Ravel had already become fascinated with American culture after hearing jazz in Paris, and was eager to absorb the essence of American musical culture first-hand, famously meeting Gershwin at a jazz performance at the Cotton Club in New York. The selections on Lee and Weiss' program include:

Details:

Ravel: Violin Sonata No. 2 in G major, op. 45 (1923-27)

Gershwin: Five Selections from Porgy and Bess for Violin and Piano (1935) (arr. Heifetz)

My Man's Gone Now

A Woman is a Sometime Thing

Bess, You My Woman Now

Summertime

It Ain't Necessarily So

Ravel: Tzigane for Violin and Piano (1924)