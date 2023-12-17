Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January

The production will run at Berkley Rep from January 26 through March 3, 2024.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Faith and family collide in this dark comedy written by Leslye Headland and directed by Trip Cullman, which runs at Berkley Rep from January 26 through March 3, 2024.

Watch the trailer below!

From Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette, and the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte), a ruthless comedy about a deeply Christian family who claim all you need is love. The four Dahl siblings were brought up with a devotion to Jesus and each other. Now adults with their own distinct beliefs and years of baggage, they gather once again for the holidays at their childhood home, singing joyous carols and reenacting family rituals until the forced cheer, alcohol, and repressed feelings shatter the façade and all hell breaks loose. Bold and provocative, Cult of Love dares to challenge our perceptions of faith, family, and love.

The Cult of Love acting ensemble includes (in alphabetical order) Kerstin Anderson (Diana Dahl Bennett), Molly Bernard (Rachel Dahl), Cass Buggé (Pippa Ferguson), Dan Hiatt (William “Bill” Dahl), Virginia Kull (Evie Dahl), Chris Lowell (James Bennett), Vero Maynez (Loren Montgomery), Lucas Near-Verbugghe (Mark Dahl), Christopher Sears (Johnny Dahl), and Luisa Sermol (Virginia “Ginny” Dahl).
 
The creative team for Cult of Love includes Leslye Headland (Playwright), Trip Cullman (Director), Arnulfo Maldonaldo (Scenic Design), Sophia Choi (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Darron L. West (Sound Design), Jacinth Greywoode (Music Director), Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner (Casting), Leslie M. Radin (Stage Manager), and Emma Walz (Assistant Stage Manager).

The play will be presented in Association with Red Yes Studio, Rachel Sussman, and Seaview Roda Theatre.





