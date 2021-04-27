Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events
UNRAVELLED Presented by Global Brain Health Institute Extended Through June
June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, and GBHI will offer a series of online symposia throughout the month as an adjunct to the stream.
Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, has announced a second extension of the currently streaming virtual premiere of "UnRavelled" through June 30.Written by Jake Broder and directed by Nike Doukas, "UnRavelled" is a critically acclaimed new drama that explores the fascinating connection between modern-day painter Anne Adams and early 20th century composer Maurice Ravel, both of whom experienced intense periods of virtuosic creativity while in the early stages of primary progressive aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia. June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and GBHI will offer a series of online symposia throughout the month as an adjunct to the stream. Panels will include science and medical experts, people living with dementia, and caregivers, among others. These discussions, which will take place every Saturday in June (June 5, 12, 19 and 26) at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, will be open to the public and free of charge; anyone interested in joining is encouraged to watch "UnRavelled" first. The play, which premiered on Feb. 25, remains available to view on demand at www.UnRavelledPlay.com. "UnRavelled" is based on true events and incorporates research and interviews conducted by Broder as a Hellman Visiting Artist at UCSF's Memory and Aging Center. "UnRavelled" features a distinguished cast of award-winning actors including Lucy Davenport (Scorsese's "Gangs of New York," Tim Burton's "Alice in Wonderland," Betty Friedan in upcoming feature "Roe v. Wade"), Conor Duffy ("Stoneface: The Rise And Fall And Rise Of Buster Keaton" at Sacred Fools), Melissa Greenspan ("Modern Family," "Good Girls Revolt," "Desperate Housewives"), Michael Lanahan ("Louis & Keely Live at the Sahara, also by Jake Broder, at The Geffen Playhouse), Leo Marks ("The Hothouse" at Antaeus, "Everything That Never Happened" at Boston Court) and Rob Nagle ("The Judas Kiss" at Boston Court, "The Little Foxes" at Antaeus). The creative team includes production designer Corwin Evans, sound designer Jeff Gardner and production coordinator Bree Pavey. The Global Brain Health Institute is a leader in the global community dedicated to protecting the world's aging populations from threats to brain health. GBHI works to reduce the scale and impact of dementia in three ways: by training and connecting the next generation of leaders in brain health through the Atlantic Fellows for Equity in Brain Health program; by collaborating in expanding preventions and interventions; and by sharing knowledge and engaging in advocacy. GBHI strives to improve brain health for populations across the world, reaching into local communities and across our global network. GBHI brings together a powerful mix of disciplines, professions, backgrounds, skills, perspectives, and approaches to develop new science-based solutions. GBHI focuses on working compassionately with all people including those in vulnerable and under-served populations to improve outcomes and promote dignity for all people. To stream "UnRavelled" on demand now through June 30, and for more information on the June symposia, go to www.UnRavelledPlay.com.