Tuesday Night! One-Time Free Reading With Theatre Rhinoceros Of R. Eric Thomas's NIGHTBIRD

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Zoom presentation NIGHTBIRD by R. Eric Thomas and directed by Elizabeth Carter, January 12, 2021 at 7pm.

One live performance only. There will be no on-demand recording available.

What goes in the place of a Confederate monument in a black Baltimore neighborhood? Chelle, an artist, has recently purchased her childhood home in Upton; her brother Willard is working on refurbishing it. The place is stunning, honey, but the neighborhood is more weed than flower.

The windows let in the sounds of a city street teeming with kids and sirens and the footsteps of white joggers and firecrackers and the chop of the police helicopters. And out of those windows you can see an abandoned lot on one side--an opportunity and an eyesore--and on the other, an empty pedestal that until recently was home to a statue of Robert E. Lee. An eyesore. And an opportunity. Willard is determined to focus on the present, preparing for a Juneteenth festival in the park that used to house the monument, as Chelle starts building a new monument to take the old one's place.

On Zoom