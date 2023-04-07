Town Hall Announces CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY As Final Production Of The 2022-2023 Season

Town Hall Theatre presents Lynn Nottage's Crumbs from the Table of Joy, a story of family, womanhood, and growing up amidst the social and political changes of the 1950's. When Ernestine's mother dies, she moves with her father and sister from Pensacola, Florida to Brooklyn, New York. There, she faces the many possibilities of her future that were no more than dreams back in Florida, and she discovers what type of life she wants to live.

Crumbs is a memory play told through Ernestine, a seventeen year old, African American young woman whose family is dealing with their own realities of change. Reeling off of the loss of his wife, Godfrey Crump, Ernestine's father, is left with the sole responsibility of raising his two maturing daughters

"Crumbs from the Table of Joy is a feminist play. It is a story about women and how they combat the institutions and cultural impositions thrust upon them." shared director Tanika Baptiste. "These women represent the various archetypes both celebrated and rejected by America. Nottage is telling us to be nuanced in our understanding of others through these four women as we are complicated and make choices for survival. Women especially must live in and follow their passions. We must not allow our choices to be made at the discretion of others. A thriving society is one where women have shown up to discuss what is going on. As Gloria Steinem said "Women must have seats at the table because peace is too crucial to be left only to the politicians or only to the male half of our world." To that I add Yes, and if that table is serving crumbs we must be strong enough to get up, build our own, and feast."

"I'm so excited that Crumbs is being brought to our stage. Nottage has written specific, heartfelt, and grounded characters whose stories will be both a joy to watch and a joy to think about," says Town Hall's Interim of Artistic Programming Jasmine Lew. "Tanika's emphasis on the complexity of the characters in the play is a throughline theme for our season, and something I think audiences will really respond to. I encourage audiences to watch and consider: Where do you see yourselves in these stories, these characters? Where don't you see yourselves? When are you surprised? How might that help you think about the people around you a bit more complexly?"

Town Hall will hold talkbacks, facilitated by Director Tanika Baptiste and Dramaturg Kimberly Harvey-Scott, following the June 9th and June 23rd performances.

