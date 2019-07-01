Tony Yazbeck to Bring BOTH FEET OFF THE GROUND to Feinstein's at the Nikko
Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck will bring his one-man show, Both Feet Off the Ground, to Feinstein's at the Nikko for two performances only-Friday, August 16 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, August 17 (8 p.m.). Since his Broadway debut as a newsboy in the 1989 revival of Gypsy, quintessential song-and-dance man Tony Yazbeck has continued to land coveted roles and garner critical acclaim-including a Tony Award nomination for the leading role in On the Town (2014). With "just the right balance of masculinity and vulnerability," Yazbeck creates a "spellbinding" one-man show, inviting audiences to join him on an honest, emotional journey along life's ups and downs as told through the lyrics of classic show tunes, new standards, and dazzling tap dancing. Tickets for Tony Yazbeck range in price from $45-$75 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Tony Yazbeck most recently debuted his solo show with Lincoln Center's American Songbook series. He also recently starred as the title role in The Scarlet Pimpernelin concert at Lincoln Center. Other recent credits include The Cradle Will Rock at Classic Stage Company, the Encores! production of A Chorus Line, and the PBS Great Performances special, "The Bernstein Centennial Celebration at Tanglewood." Prior to that, he starred in the Susan Stroman/Harold Prince-helmed Japan and Broadway productions of Prince of Broadway for which he received the Chita Rivera Award as well as Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.
For the 2014 Broadway revival of On the Town, he won the Astaire Award and was nominated for Tony, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his virtuosic performance. His other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland ('J.M. Barrie'),Chicago ('Billy Flynn'), Irving Berlin's White Christmas ('Phil Davis'), Gypsy opposite Patti LuPone ('Tulsa'; Outer Critics Circle nomination), A Chorus Line ('Al'), Oklahoma!, Never Gonna Dance, and Gypsy with Tyne Daly at the age of 11. Off-Broadway credits include Beast in the Jungle (Vineyard Theatre), Crazy For You (MCP), and Fanny Hill (York Theatre). For New York City Center Encores! he has appeared in Little Me, On the Town, Gypsy, The Apple Tree, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, and Pardon My English. Regional theatre credits include Alliance, Barrington, Williamstown, Hartford Stage, Goodman, The Muny (St. Louis), Goodspeed (Connecticut Critics Circle Award), Signature (Helen Hayes Award), Trinity Rep, Paper Mill, and Old Globe. Mr. Yazbeck was seen internationally in Kiss Me, Kate at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
His television and film credits include "Billions," "Smash," and the feature documentary "Every Little Step." In concert he has appeared with the San Francisco Symphony under Michael Tilson Thomas, Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops under the baton of Steven Reineke, the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap with Michael Barrett; and most recently at Tanglewood with the Boston Symphony Orchestra celebrating Leonard Bernstein. His debut album, "The Floor Above Me," has been released digitally and on CD by PS Classics.
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.
There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.