TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present 20th Annual New Works Festival in August

This unique festival offers audiences an extraordinary opportunity to experience new plays and musicals in their early stages of development.

Hundreds of lovers of new theatre will gather this August for an advance look at tomorrow’s hits at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s 20th Annual New Works Festival. Returning to Palo Alto’s Lucie Stern Theatre to celebrate the company’s legacy for fostering new plays and musicals, this unique festival offers audiences an extraordinary opportunity to experience new plays and musicals in their early stages of development. With multiple performances of each work, playwrights and composers are able to revise and refine their shows during the festival, allowing audiences to view the exciting evolution of brand new pieces of theatre.

Past New Works Festivals have featured works by a starry roster of acclaimed playwrights, composers, and directors, including Andrew Lippa, Stephen Schwartz, Wendy Wasserstein, Marsha Norman, Christopher Chen, Rachel Sheinkin, David Hein and Irene Sankoff, Rajiv Joseph, Duncan Sheik, Rogelio Martinez, Kimber Lee, Joe DiPietro, Rehana Lew Mirza, and many more. Past festivals have launched many new works onto TheatreWorks’s stage and to national productions including Broadway’s Tony Award-winning Best Musical Memphis and the 2018 Obie Award winner for Best New American Play, Rajiv Joseph’s Describe The Night.

The works selected for TheatreWorks’ 20th Anniversary New Works Festival will be announced at a later date.

EVENT DETAILS: 


WHERE:       August 11-20, 2023

WHERE:       Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Rd., Palo Alto

TICKETS:     Festival Passes ($60; $55 for 53rd season subscribers) are currently on sale and single event tickets ($20) will be available mid-June. Pricing subject to change.

INFO:             Information and tickets will be available at Click Here or by calling (650) 463-1960
 




