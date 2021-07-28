TheatreWorks Reopens With LIZARD BOY This October

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley returns to in-person performances, launching its 51st season with the new indie folk-rock musical Lizard Boy. A cast of three exceptionally talented actor/singer/musicians play myriad instruments from cello to guitar, piano, ukulele, and even kazoo in telling this fresh comic book-infused tale set in modern-day Seattle.

With a buoyant original soundtrack (that has already captured more than one million streams on Spotify), this wildly imaginative work follows the title character, sweet and insecure Trevor, who embarks on a first date turned stunning mythological journey and along the way discovers identity, acceptance, and how to save world.

Featuring book, music, and lyrics by Justin Huertas and direction by Brandon Ivie, Huertas stars as Trevor with original cast members Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland and William A. Williams.

Previews: Wednesday, October 6 - Friday, October 8, 2021

Opening: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Closes: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Video streaming will be offered for Lizard Boy, allowing patrons to watch either from home or in-theatre. Patrons who purchase a streaming ticket will be emailed a link to stream the program at home on their computer, SmartTV or other device. Further details about streaming tickets will be available in September.

Prices start at $30; savings available for educators, seniors, and patrons 35 and under. Single tickets will be available September 8, 2021. Pricing subject to change.

For information or to order tickets visit theatreworks.org or call (650) 463-1960