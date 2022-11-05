Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros to Present A SLICE OF LIFE Starting This Weekend

The production runs through November 27.

Nov. 05, 2022 Â 

Theatre Rhinoceros will present A SLICE OF LIFE, written and directed by John Fisher
Honorary Producer, Henry Rosenthal, November 5 - 27, 2022. There will be a preview performance on Saturday, November 5 at 8:00 pm, and Opening Night is Sunday, November 6 at 3:00 pm (Reception to follow).

Theatre Rhinoceros is located at 4229 18th Street, SF, CA 94114 (Formerly Spark Arts)
www.TheRhino.org

Roxanne and Jordy have absolutely nothing in common. Except that they are daughter and father. They are also both storytellers, some of the stories true, some of the stories complete fantasies. In this comic-drama they take a long night's journey into day as they discover what has happened since they saw each other last, twenty years ago.

Tickets are $15-$25 and available at www.therhino.org, or at the door.

A SLICE OF LIFE features Bay Area Actors John Fisher* and Flannery Mays.

*Member, Actors' Equity Association

Colin Johnson (Lighting Designer), Crystal Liu (Assistant Producer), Samantha Lomax (Web), Christine U'Ren (Graphic Design)

JOHN FISHER (Playwright/Director/Jordy) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) John created sixty-two original, shelter-in-place, solo performances, one for each week of the pandemic. He calls this project, which is on-going, the Essential Services Project - E.S.P. E.S.P.s include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! He recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E.S.P. In 2021-22, John completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War and Escape! live at Pangea NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four new solo-shows for a residency at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.

FLANNERY MAYS (Roxanne) is originally from Los Angeles. She moved to the Bay Area and graduated from UC Berkeley. Flannery is currently part of The Pan Theater Improv Troupe and the Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre. Flannery starred in two independent features, as Nika in A Man Goes on a Killing Spree and Joan in The Last Day of Retrograde. The latter received Best Overall Feature and Best Gender-Queer/Non-Binary Representation at the 2022 Merced Queer Film Festival. Flannery is wrapping up her first co-directed short film as the principal actor in The Elements.

THEATRE RHINOCEROS

Founded in 1977, The Rhino is the longest running LGBT theatre in the nation. We develop and produce works of theatre that enlighten, enrich, and explore both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of our queer community. Our emphasis is on new works, works about under-represented members of the larger queer community, and revivals of lesser known queer classics. Over the years Theatre Rhinoceros has received many awards of recognition including: Theatre Rhinoceros Day in the City Proclamation from Mayor Gavin Newsom, State Assembly Certificate of Recognition from Senator Mark Leno, recognitions from Congressperson Nancy Pelosi and Assembly Persons Tom Ammiano and Carole Migden, numerous Cable Car, BATCC and TBA Awards and Nominations, and the GLAAD Media Award for Best LGBT Theatre.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Dillon




