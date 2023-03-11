Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) to Present EISENSTEIN Next Week

The performance will take place on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Theatre Rhinoceros.

Mar. 11, 2023  

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) to Present EISENSTEIN Next Week

Theatre Rhinoceros and The Essential Services Project (ESP) will present a live, in-person, presentation of EISENSTEIN, conceived and performed by John Fisher (GLAAD Media Award Winner, United Solo Best - Actor Award, Two Time Winner of Will Glickman Award) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 7:00pm. The performance is free and open to the public. The performance will take place at Theatre Rhinoceros, 4229 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94114.

The production will be live streamed on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81156947890

The Essential Services Project reboots with new shows live in San Francisco!

Sergei Eisenstein was the greatest film maker of all time. He inspired Kubrick, De Palma, Spielberg, everyone. This is the story of his life as a master artist and an absolute outsider. It is also my story and how a director is both a self-creator and a creation of his time.

All previous E.S.P. performances available at www.JohnFisher.biz.

BIO:

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park (nominated Best Performer, Broadway World 2021.) Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny, The Farm, The Swimmer and Bulge! JOHN CREATED SIXTY-TWO ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. John Fisher recently won a citation from the 2021 Bay Area Critics' Circle Awards Committee for his E. S. P. He recently completed a residency at the LGBTQ Center, NYC at which he created and performed six new works and performed his A History of the Civil War, Escape! and Wing Walker, among others, live at Pangea, NYC, Shark! at ArtsOnSite NYC, and four solo-shows at The Tank NYC. www.JohnFisher.biz.




