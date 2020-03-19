Theatre Rhinoceros Presents SCOTUS GAY: A Live-Remote Reading Of A World Premiere Play

On October 8, 2019 the Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the notorious cases of men and women being fired for sexual orientation.

"Will the Supreme Court decide it's ok for workers to be fired for being gay? At issue is a single word in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination on the basis of 'sex'." (Forbes, 10/24/19) Watch the Supreme Court in action and the story behind the story.

In reposnse to the COVID-19 Crisis, Theatre Rhinoceros next project - a staged reading of a new play about the current Supreme Court battles over "gay firing" - will be presented as a Zoom Event. It will be live, but watched on-line and performed by actors all individually in their remote locations. This will be a completely free event.

On Tuesday, April 7, 2020 @ 645pm, please go to www.TheRhino.org and follow the instructions to access this live performances. This on-line live performance is free and open to the public.

*Supreme Court of the United States





