Theatre Infinite to Present HI (HOW ARE YOU?) at San Francisco Fringe Festival in September

Theatre Infinite will present the world premiere of Hi. (How Are You?), a play in which a clown shall attempt to prove that the humble pleasantry, "How Are You?" is actually key to the acknowledgement of our very existence, as part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. Hi. (How Are You?) will be presented September 10th at 6:30pm, September 11th at 3:30pm, September 13th at 8:30pm, and September 16th at 7:00pm at Exit Studio. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/2022-san-francisco-fringe-festival-411129

Theatre Infinite returns to the San Francisco Fringe Festival with the world premiere of the Red Nose creation, Hi. (How Are You?). In light of the global pandemic, clown Rodeo Debbie takes the local temperature by exploring the audience itself. She is not a medical professional, nor a quantum physicist, but she still cares a lot. A feeling is so convincingly real and important. Like a butterfly, it is there, and then, it is not there. And that is wonderful and horrible at the same time.

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, non-juried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.