Theatre Bay Area Introduces New Staff, Readies For Reopening

Theatre Bay Area, the San Francisco Bay Area's theatre arts service organization, announces the addition of four new staff members and a reconfigured organization structure.

Speaking about the change, executive director Brad Erickson states, "I'm thrilled to welcome these four artist-leaders to TBA's staff. Like many of the systems and institutions in our country, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising calls for racial justice have forced the performing arts industry to reflect on the inequities and harmful practices that have plagued the non-profit arts field since its inception. TBA has been and continues to examine our place and role in the Bay Area theatre community and how our organization can proactively and responsively serve our members. Our four new staff members will be crucial in helping us address these issues and the needs of our community."

Melissa Hillman will take on the role of programs officer while Michael Wayne Rice joins the organization as the membership officer. Both bring extensive experience as theatremakers and educators, making them ideally suited to oversee their respective areas.

On her new position, Hillman comments, ""In many ways, joining the staff at TBA feels like coming home. As a Bay Area theatremaker, I've relied on TBA's programs and guidance for years. TBA is central to the sense of community and cooperation unique to Bay Area theatre. I'm thrilled to be able to serve the Bay Area theatre community full time as TBA's new Programs Officer."

Membership officer Rice adds, ""I am very excited to take on this role for Theatre Bay Area and develop relationships with all the wonderful practitioners that we have in our industry. Let the journey begin!"

In addition to Hillman and Rice, TBA also has brought on visual artist/designer Art Quiñones as marketing and communications coordinator and playwright Aaron Higareda as interim data and membership specialist. "We make it a point to hire practicing artists on our staff," explains Erickson. "There is no more valuable resource than to have the folks you serve in the room with you."

Like many of its members, Theatre Bay Area underwent massive changes during the pandemic, including giving up having a physical office space and holding virtual regional auditions in place of an in-person event. TBA also partnered with fellow arts service organizations Dancers' Group and InterMusic SF to create the Performing Arts Worker Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to those who lost income and gigs due to the shutdown of live performances and the venues that housed them. Most recently, the service organization published their anti-racism action plan for both their internal operations and external programs.