Chanticleer Shakespeare Co. Unveils Cast for THE TEMPEST in Fresno

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chanticleer Shakespeare Company has announced casting for its upcoming production of The Tempest, directed by Artistic Director Blake Ellis, running April 24 through May 3 at the Historic Warnors Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.

Leading the cast is Jacqueline Antaramian as Prospera, returning to the Chanticleer stage following her acclaimed performance as Queen Elizabeth in last season's Richard III. Antaramian's extensive career includes Broadway (Julius Caesar opposite Denzel Washington) and screen work including The Old Man with Jeff Bridges.

The production also features Brendan Kane as Ariel, David Rasner as Caliban, and Lauren Skemp as Miranda. Local favorites Mark Standriff and Tracy Hostmyer make their Chanticleer debuts, with Hostmyer appearing in a gender-swapped role as Antonia, reimagining Prospera's betrayer as a sister rather than a brother, and adding a sharp new emotional dimension to the story.

Standouts Brandon Weis and R.L. Preheim also return after appearing in last season's Richard III.

Rounding out the cast is Joey Swift, Matthew Wangemann, Greg Parker, Joshua Slack, Shelby Guizar and Alexander Gonzalez. Of the fourteen-member ensemble, four performers are members of Actors' Equity Association, offering local artists the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals.

Casting interest has surged since the company's inaugural season, with over 270 virtual submissions from actors across 41 states, in addition to a full day of local auditions-double last year's total. With submissions from Broadway veterans and regional theatre pros, Artistic Director Blake Ellis says Chanticleer Shakes is putting Fresno on the map in an exciting way.

"This cast represents a significant step forward, not just for the company, but for Fresno," said Ellis. "The depth of talent coming to this city, and the enthusiasm of artists nationwide to compete for work here, is a clear sign that Fresno is earning national attention as a home for professional theatre."