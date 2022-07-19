The Lark Theater to Present Screenings of Classic Movie Musicals, Including FUNNY GIRL, THE MUSIC MAN & More

The Lark Theater in Larkspur, CA is presenting movie adaptations of iconic musicals EVERY WEDNESDAY afternoon. The series will feauture some of theater's most celebrated composers - from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Sondheim!

The Music Man

Rating: G Released: 1955 Length: 2hrs 25min



The Music Man



COMPOSERS:

MEREDITH WILSON

Stars Robert Preston and Shirley Jones. When Harold Hill, a traveling con man, arrives in River City, he convinces the locals to start a band by purchasing the uniforms and instruments from him. His intention is to flee as soon as he receives the money. Librarian Marian Paroo suspects Harold is a fraud but holds her tongue since her moody brother, Winthrop, is excited about the band. As Harold begins to develop feelings for Marian, he faces a difficult decision about skipping town.



South Pacific



Rating: G Released: 1958 Length: 2hrs 31min



COMPOSERS:

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

Nurse Nellie Forbush (Mitzi Gaynor) of the U.S. Navy falls for middle-aged French plantation owner Emile De Becque (Rossano Brazzi), but recoils upon discovering that he's fathered two mixed-race children. When Nellie leaves him, the heartbroken Emile agrees to take on a dangerous espionage mission. In his absence, Nellie struggles to reconcile her prejudices with her love for him - and after she spends time with his children and comes to care for them, fears that Emile may not return alive.



Funny Girl



Rating: G Released: 1968 Length: 2hrs 31min



COMPOSERS:

Jule Styne

Stars Barbra Steisand and Omar Sharif. In this bittersweet, classic musical drama, the vibrant and beautiful young Fanny Brice (Barbra Streisand) starts out as a bit player on the New York City vaudeville stage, but works her way up to stardom on Broadway. Valued for her vocal and comedic talents by the renowned theater impresario Florenz Ziegfeld (Walter Pidgeon), Fanny thrives, but her relationship with her suave, imprisoned businessman husband, Nick Arnstein (Omar Sharif), is another story.



The King and I



Rating: G Released: 1956 Length: 2hrs 13min



COMPOSERS:

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN

In this film adaptation of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, widowed Welsh mother Anna Loenowens (Deborah Kerr) becomes a governess and English tutor to the wives and many children of the stubborn King Mongkut of Siam (Yul Brynner). Anna and the king have a clash of personalities as she works to teach the royal family about the English language, customs and etiquette, and rushes to prepare a party for a group of European diplomats who must change their opinions about the king.



Into the Woods



Rating: PG Released: 2014 Length: 2hrs 4min



COMPOSERS:

Stephen Sondheim

As the result of the curse of a once-beautiful witch (Meryl Streep), a baker (James Corden) and his wife (Emily Blunt) are childless. Three days before the rise of a blue moon, they venture into the forest to find the ingredients that will reverse the spell and restore the witch's beauty: a milk-white cow, hair as yellow as corn, a blood-red cape, and a slipper of gold. During their journey, they meet Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack, each one on a quest to fulfill a wish.

