The Empress Theatre Presents GOING, GOING, GONG SHOW

May. 20, 2019  

The Empress Theatre Presents GOING, GOING, GONG SHOW

Back by popular demand! The Going, Going Gong Show is a takeoff on the old TV show, living proof that there is a little talent in all of us (some good....some bad), but all fit it to make you laugh. Looking for acts that are funny, clever or simply outrageous.

This event is a fundraiser for the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation Youth Summer Arts Camp program.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $15 general admission. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Berkeley Playhouse To Present BIG, THE MUSICAL
  • The Empress Theatre Presents GOING, GOING, GONG SHOW
  • San Francisco Playhouse Announces 2019/20 Sandbox Season Of World Premieres
  • THE MIRACLE WORKER Announced At Hartnell's Western Stage
  • Rising Opera Stars Kick Off Season With Merola Schwabacher Summer Concert
  • The Lark Theater Presents Exhibition On Screen: VAN GOGH & JAPAN

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup