The Empress Theatre Presents GOING, GOING, GONG SHOW

Back by popular demand! The Going, Going Gong Show is a takeoff on the old TV show, living proof that there is a little talent in all of us (some good....some bad), but all fit it to make you laugh. Looking for acts that are funny, clever or simply outrageous.

This event is a fundraiser for the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation Youth Summer Arts Camp program.

Public Information: Ticket prices are $15 general admission. Visit www.empresstheatre.org or call 707-552-2400.

The Empress Theatre is operated and maintained by the Vallejo Community Arts Foundation, Inc, a non-profit public benefit corporation. Built in 1911, the Empress Theatre is a historical landmark located in the heart of downtown Vallejo, California.





