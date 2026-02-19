Town Hall Theatre Co Reveals Finalists for Young Playwrights Festival

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Town Hall Education is excited to announce that four local finalists have been chosen for production at the annual Young Playwrights Festival! The Young Playwrights Festival (YPF) is a part of Town Hall Education's Young Playwrights Program, which connects Bay Area theatre professionals with local high school students to create, write, and develop new theatre pieces.

From the many talented writers, four finalists have been chosen whose plays will be performed by professional actors at the Young Playwrights Festival this March 20th at 7pm, at Town Hall Theatre.

2026 Young Playwrights Festival finalists are:

Shrews on Mars! by Maximilian Streubel, Miramonte High School

Stats by Lia Camper, California Crosspoint Academy

The Stars by GG Gallagher, Acalanes High School

Yoga Moms by Alice Olson, Miramonte High School

Tickets are open to the public and are $20 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under), there will also be Pay-What-You-Can tickets available in advance and at the door. The community is encouraged to join and cheer on these young playwrights and their accomplishments.