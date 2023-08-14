TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Returns To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre This December

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas will again star as Atticus Finch for the San Francisco engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule Photo 1 FUNNY GIRL North American Tour Unveils Full Cast and Schedule
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Golden Gate Theatre
BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event Photo 4 BroadwaySF to Welcome Conservationist Icon Jane Goodall for Exclusive Event

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Returns To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre This December

Today, BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced the return limited engagement of the critically acclaimed, record-breaking production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, performing at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) beginning Tuesday, December 12 and running through Sunday, December 17, 2023. Tickets (starting at $60) go on-sale beginning Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. Ticket prices subject to change without notice.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas will again star as Atticus Finch for the San Francisco engagement of To Kill a Mockingbird, Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel. The production is currently on a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch has been embraced by critics and audiences alike. His performance has been called “Easily the most powerful work I've seen from Richard Thomas” (BWW Charlotte), “A memorable performance rarely seen in a touring Broadway production” (Curtain Up Phoenix), and “Sheer perfection - this role was made to be played by Thomas” (Around the Town Chicago). The Buffalo News proclaims “Both modestly human and divinely heroic. All rise for Richard Thomas,” and the Dallas Voice declares “Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch is at the height of his career.” Complete casting will be announced later.

Since its tour launch in March 2022, the First National Tour of To Kill a Mockingbird has played more than 500 performances in 44 cities, seen by more than 1 million theatergoers (1,107,617 as of July 2, 2023) and hailed as “A must-see” (Northwest Herald, Chicago), “The most powerful telling of this story you'll ever experience” (St. Paul Pioneer-Press) and “Amazing – a perfect 10!” (KOA News Radio, Denver).

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. On May 20, 2023, To Kill a Mockingbird concluded its run on London's West End, playing for more than a year to packed houses at the Gielgud Theatre. 

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell. 

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
MAMMA MIA! To Perform Limited Engagement At BroadwaySFs Golden Gate Theatre Photo
MAMMA MIA! To Perform Limited Engagement At BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced today that MAMMA MIA! will play a limited engagement at BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) beginning Tuesday, December 5 and running through Sunday, December 10, 2023.

2
Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Launch Free Weekly Dance Classes for Children Ages 6-9 Photo
Smuin Contemporary Ballet to Launch Free Weekly Dance Classes for Children Ages 6-9

Discover Smuin Contemporary Ballet's new initiative, Confidance! Free weekly dance classes designed for children ages 6-9. Enroll now at [Location] and let your child explore the joy of dance. Classes start on [Date], so don't miss out on this exciting opportunity!

3
Casting Announced For San Francisco Production of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90s MUSICAL at Ray Photo
Casting Announced For San Francisco Production of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90s MUSICAL at Ray Of Light Theatre

Ray of Light Theatre has announced full casting for CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90s MUSICAL, the jukebox musical based on the 1999 cult classic film with a score made up of over 20 hit songs from the '90s. The show launches at the Victoria Theatre in The Mission on September 8th and runs through October 1st.

4
Soprano Yaritza Véliz Wins The 2023 Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Emerging Star Photo
Soprano Yaritza Véliz Wins The 2023 Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Emerging Stars Competition

Yaritza Véliz is named 2023 Emerging Star of the Year based on a popular vote conducted online at sfopera.com from July 11 to August 4, 2023. As the winner of the competition, now in its fifth year, Véliz receives a $10,000 cash prize.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack Video VIDEO: San Francisco's IN SONG with Daniela Mack
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater Video
First Look at THE ROCKET MAN SHOW at the Curran Theater
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep Video
Ari'el Stachel Discusses His Creative Process for OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkley Rep
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical
Victoria Theatre (9/08-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening presented by Transcendence Theatre Company
Jack London State Historic Park (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penelope
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (9/02-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bengsons: A Live Music Series at Club Fugazi
Club Fugazi (8/24-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Never Too Late Show"
The Marsh San Francisco (8/06-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAMBDFEST
BAMBD CDC (8/01-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Birds
Altarena Playhouse (8/11-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The MeshugaNutcracker!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (11/30-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Donna Sachet Presents Sunday’s a Drag
Club Fugazi (8/06-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "WMB" by Marisela Treviño Orta
Live Oak Theatre (9/15-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You