THE SOUND OF CHRISTMAS Comes To Southern California With Big Sing-Along Events

This holiday season the caroling tradition is elevated in three special concerts around the Southland on three consecutive Sundays during December.

Oct. 19, 2022  
Caroling is a time-honored Christmas tradition that brings joy to entire communities. This holiday season the caroling tradition is elevated in three special concerts around the Southland on three consecutive Sundays during December.

The Sound of Christmas Sing-Along is a special way for all ages to celebrate the holidays with concerts at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on December 4, the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks on December 11, and the Balboa Theatre in San Diego on December 18. All three concerts are on Sundays at 2:30 pm.

The Sound of Christmas Sing-Along invites all ages to come together to sing all the Christmas carols and holidays songs you know and love. Jingle Bells, Deck the Halls, I'll be Home for Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, White Christmas, Silent Night, Ding Dong Merrily on High and many more, will ring through the theatre as orchestra, choir and audience join their voices in a delightful afternoon to celebrate the holidays.

The concerts are led by Emmy-nominated conductor Charles Fernandez, and feature the Sound of Christmas Chamber Players and Choir with soloist Julie Hinton, and a special reading of The Night Before Christmas by narrator Sheelagh Cullen. The Sound of Christmas Sing Along concert schedule:

Lobero Theatre
December 4 at 2:30pm
Address: 33 E Canon Perdido St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Phone: (805) 963-0761
Tickets: $36-$66

The Fred Kavli Theater
December 11 at 2:30pm
Address: 2100 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks CA 91362
Phone: (805) 449-2787
Tickets: $35-$60

Balboa Theatre
December 18 at 2:30pm
Address: 868 Fourth Ave, San Diego CA 92101
Phone: (619) 615-4000
Tickets: $33.50-$65

Charles Fernandez, conductor, was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana where he received a bachelor's in music education from Loyola University. He went on to receive his Master's in Bassoon Performance from UCLA in Los Angeles, as well as an ARCM (Performer's Diploma) from the Royal College of Music in London.

In addition to performing and conducting, Charles Fernandez began composing for television and film in 1989. He has composed for television series such as Little Mermaid/Disney; Aladdin/Disney; Casper Cartoon Series/Universal (For which he received two Emmy and one Annie Nomination); Doug/Disney; 101 Dalmations/Disney; Toonsylvania/Dreamworks and Bonkers/Disney.

Among films he's written for are Doug's 1st Movie/Disney; Aladdin III/Disney; The Pebble and the Penguin/MGM; All Dog's Go To Heaven II/MGM; Aladdin and the King of Thieves/Disney; All Dogs Christmas Carol/MGM; Babes in Toyland/MGM; Tom Sawyer/MGM; Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein/Universal; The New Adventures of Tom Thumb and Thumbalina/Artisan; Jingle Bells/Artisan and The Tangerine Bear/Artisan.

Julie Hinton, soloist, has an extensive performance history that includes leading roles in Annie Get Your Gun, Les Misérables, South Pacific, Kiss Me Kate and Nunsense to name a few.

She is an accomplished classical singer whose favorite works include Mass in B Minor (Bach), Gloria (Rutter), Requiem (Faure) and Coronation Mass (Mozart). A versatile artist, Ms. Hinton is also a choral conductor, composer, arranger musician, pianist, organist, actor, recording artist and voiceover artist.

Sheelagh Cullen, narrator, is an actress best known as the Storyteller in a series of Irish concerts produced by Kerry Records.

Her television credits include Colleen Foley on WB's Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Irene Henson on ABC's General Hospital, Mrs. Murphy on BBC's Then and Now, Eveline on BBC's Thirty Minute Theatre, Lena Ryden on BBC's Z Cars, and Miss Elizabeth O'Farrell in the RTE miniseries, Insurrection.

Theatre credits include Josephine in The Madwoman of Chaillot and Putana in 'Tis Pity She's a Whore (Odyssey Theatre); Camilla in Villa Thrilla (Rogue Machine Theatre); Linda in Children of the Wolf (Players Wills Theatre); and Mrs. Smith in The Bald Soprano, Madeleine Béjart in La Bête, and her Drama-League Award-winning role as Sara in El Señor Galíndez (Stages Theatre).

The Sound of Christmas Sing Along is a new production produced by Margaret O'Carroll of Kerry Irish Productions with arrangements by Aidan O'Carroll.

Other shows include: An Irish Christmas, St Patrick's Day in Ireland, Christmas from a Celtic Table, The Heart of an Irish Woman, and Celtic Wings.

www.kerryirishproductions.com


