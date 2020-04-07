THE POETRY OF BEING Streams Free Courtesy Of Smuin's 'Hump Day Ballets'

Smuin Contemporary Ballet announces the next installment of its Hump Day Ballets series, featuring the release of a previously performed ballet from Smuin's repertoire. This week's release, offered for free streaming on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, will feature The Poetry of Being, introduced by choreographer (and former Smuin dancer) Nicole Haskins.

Premiered in the spring of 2017, Haskins employed a classical score to create a celebration of dance that "brings forth joy" (San Francisco Classical Voice) set to the allegro and adagio movements of Tchaikovsky's Sextet in D minor Op. 70, also known as "Souvenir de Florence."

Haskins retired as a professional dancer from Smuin Ballet in 2019, ending a lauded dancing career that also included appearances with Sacramento Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Washington Ballet, and Amy Seiwert's Imagery. She is currently Choreographer in Residence at Mid-Columbia Ballet in Washington State and teaches ballet at Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet and Music. Her innovative choreography has been commissioned by Sacramento Ballet, Richmond Ballet, and Smuin. Haskins has also contributed memorable works to productions of Smuin's The Christmas Ballet, in which her Fantasia was declared "enchanting" by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Smuin's Hump Day Ballets series was created to share inspiring art and enable the company to stay connected with its community during the Shelter-in-Place order. Every Wednesday a different ballet from Smuin's repertoire, introduced by a current Company dancer or guest artist, is released to the public. Accompanied by a video intro, these pre-recorded performances are available for 48 hours only, with viewing instructions announced through Smuin's email list. To sign up for Smuin's email list, the public may visit smuinballet.org.

Instructions are also offered on Facebook (facebook.com/SmuinBallet), and Instagram (instagram.com/smuinballet). The sharing of these productions is made possible by the generous support of Smuin's partners-the choreographers, unions, designers, and composers providing permission outside of standard contracts to share these creations with the community. For more information or to sign up for Smuin's email list, the public may visit smuinballet.org.

For more than 25 years Smuin has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet by presenting works that engage and delight audiences with their uncommon physicality and expression. Founded in San Francisco in 1994 by Tony and Emmy award-winning choreographer Michael Smuin, the company is committed to creating work that merges the diverse vocabularies of classical ballet and contemporary dance. Since 2007, Artistic Director Celia Fushille has built on Michael Smuin's legacy by creating her own vision and expanding the company's repertoire. Fushille has invited numerous choreographers to create works that highlight the Smuin artists' extraordinary versatility, presenting pieces that are unique, joyful, athletic and inventive.

Daily Newspaper and Online Media sponsor for Smuin's 2019/2020 season is the San Francisco Chronicle and SFGATE.





