THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG & More Lead San Francisco / Bay Area's April 2025 Top Theatre Shows

San Francisco / Bay Area is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in San Francisco / Bay Area for April 2025.

HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES

Berkeley Repertory Theatre - April 05, 2025 through May 11, 2025

In spring 2025, Berkeley Rep will present Tectonic Theater Project’s HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES , written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich and conceived and directed by Moisés Kaufman. In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events,HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIEStells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity. Produced by special arrangement with Tectonic Theater Project, Brian & Dayna Lee, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

For tickets: click here.

The Play That Goes Wrong

San Francisco Playhouse - March 20, 2025 through May 10, 2025

From Mischief, Broadway masters of comedy, comes this smash hit farce. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields & Jonathan Sayer

For tickets: click here.

Night Driver

The Marsh San Francisco - March 01, 2025 through April 05, 2025

Writer/performer Pearl Ong returns to The Marsh San Francisco with her solo show, Night Driver. What's a Hong Kong princess doing behind the wheel of a San Francisco cab? And how does her very proper mother react? Night Driver takes audiences on the unexpected journeys of a model minority gone rogue. This captivating story vividly revisits the vibrant, free-spirited gay scene in San Francisco from the late 1970s to the mid-1980s, blending humor, rebellion, and cultural clashes to portray a life fiercely determined to defy expectations. The show returns after its brief and wildly successful run last summer at The Marsh’s In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival where it won the award for “Best Newcomer” and “Best Attended Solo.”

For tickets: click here.

'Art'

Shotgun Players - March 08, 2025 through April 06, 2025

A long friendship between three men implodes when one purchases an expensive piece of modern art. What is it all worth? Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, ‘ART’ is well known for its celebrated wordplay. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, 'ART' is renowned for its sharp, witty dialogue, but underneath its celebrated wordplay lies a core of raw, primal humanity.

For tickets: click here.







The Mousetrap

City Lights Theater Company - March 13, 2025 through April 06, 2025

Trapped in Monkswell Manor by a snowstorm, a sundry group of guests and staff are also ensnared in a chilling web of fear after a local woman is murdered. A police detective arrives on skis to interrogate the diverse mix of suspects, who include the newlyweds running the house, the peculiar young architect, the haughty old pensioner, the retired general, the weary traveler, and the mysterious stranger. Will they find the murderer in time? Or is it too late to escape from this trap?

For tickets: click here.

Fat Ham

San Francisco Playhouse - March 20, 2025 through April 19, 2025

Critically-acclaimed playwright James Ijames reinvents Shakespeare’s masterpiece with his Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, *Fat Ham*. Juicy is a queer, Southern college kid, already grappling with some serious questions of identity, when the ghost of his father shows up in their backyard, demanding that Juicy avenge his murder. It feels like a familiar story to Juicy, well-versed in Hamlet’s woes. What’s different is Juicy himself, a sensitive and self-aware young Black man trying to break the cycles of trauma and violence in service of his own liberation. From an uproarious family barbecue emerges a compelling examination of love and loss, pain and joy.

For tickets: click here.

The Roommate

Lesher Center for the Arts - March 30, 2025 through April 20, 2025

Now in her mid-50’s—and recently ‘liberated’ from her child and husband—Sharon needs a roommate to share her Iowa home. Robyn, also in her mid-50s, seeks a refuge and a chance to reboot. When the two become roomies and their odd-couple of a friendship deepens, truths emerge, along with hidden talents and secret desires. Part mystery, part comedy and altogether original, this two-hander contemporary classic takes on what it means to be middle aged, middle class, in the middle of America, and how to change it all by throwing caution to the wind.

For tickets: click here.

Titanic: The Musical (In Concert)

Saratoga Civic Theater - April 12, 2025 through April 13, 2025

Epic and majestic, with moments of heartbreaking intimacy, Titanic, the Musical (not to be confused with the James Cameron movie released the same year) captures the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated Ship of Dreams. Because of the show’s extremely challenging technical requirements, Titanic is rarely if ever mounted by community theatres as a fully staged production. Its soaring musical score deserves to be heard, however, and SBMT is proud to mount the production in concert format with a rich orchestra and glorious chorus as a spring fundraiser event that is not to be missed.

For tickets: click here.

