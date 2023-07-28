THE MISS AMERICAN DREAM SHOW Comes to San Francisco Fringe

The Miss American Dream Show comes to the San Francisco Fringe Festival, Written and Performed by Sierra Camille, Directed by Dan Griffiths, with Original Music by Andrew Poindexter.

Performances are August 11-26.

Prepare to be saved by The Church of All Screens! Beloved by the red white and blue, The Miss American Dream Show serves up all American satire through physical comedy. Blanca Fiberton delivers thought provoking snacks about immigration, the second amendment, and her very own church in this one woman show. Laugh your way through these unpopular truths with a new American Hero.

Show contains references to racism, gun violence, and mature content. Audience discretion is advised.

Sierra Camille: Sierra grew up talking too loud and taking up as much space as possible. She’s embraced these qualities and turned them into poignant skills as a physical theater artist, aerialist, and clown. Audiences have called her “an electrifying beam of positivity and happiness in this cynical world” Performance highlights include: Circus Nonsense, The Traveling Spectacular, Oddjob Ensemble, Misfit Cabaret, and her own one woman show. Sierra co-founded Levity Aerial Troupe and Skytopia Aerial Arts. Sierra earned a BFA in Theater Performance and a certificate in nonprofit management from Southern Oregon University.